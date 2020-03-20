Learning how to get iron nuggets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is an important trick to master early on as they’re a very valuable new resource you'll want to have a good stock of as you work your way through the game. Crafting is a huge part of the new Switch exclusive, and as you start to upgrade your tools, like your axe, shovel or even fishing rod, you'll notice that you'll start needing access to iron nuggets.

These clumpy little clusters are going to be the backbone in your progress of upgrading from a set of flimsy tools to the mid-range toolset, which has the simple naming scheme of: axe, fishing rod, shovel and so on. Does it need to say more?

Well, in order to craft any of these better tools, you'll first need one flimsy version, and one iron nugget.

How to find iron nuggets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In order to find iron nuggets, you'll need to start hitting some rocks. Take your flimsy axe or flimsy shovel and find a rock on your island. Rather than the bigger, darker rocks that make up the coastal landscape of your island, you'll want to locate the small, silvery rocks.

Stand close and then hit it with your shovel or axe. Out will pop one of four resources - and maybe even a bug if you're lucky. You can get stone, clay, iron nuggets or even money from hitting rocks in this way. Usually, you'll get at least three items from a single rock per calendar day, so make sure to hit each of the rocks on your island multiple times per day.

However, you can also utilise Nook Miles Tickets to get yourself additional iron nuggets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. After you've paid off your Moving Fee of 5,000 Miles with Tom Nook, you'll open up the Nook Miles Rewards section of the Nook Stop terminal in Resident Services. For 2,000 Miles, you can buy a Nook Miles Ticket, which you can trade-in at the airport for a jaunt to another deserted island.

These islands are totally random and procedurally generated, so each one is unique. When you get there, you'll find fruit trees (handy for increasing the variety of fruit you can grow back home), fish, bugs, weeds and more, perhaps even someone to invite to live on your island. But, more importantly, you'll always find at least two rocks to smash for more iron nuggets. In my quest to get a good haul, I was finding at least six iron nuggets per island hop. As long as you're earning enough Miles, you can buy as many Nook Miles Tickets as you want in a given day, so you can really farm iron nuggets if you're willing to grind a bit for Miles.