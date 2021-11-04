How to upgrade Harv's island in Animal New Horizons and open all the NPC shops

Harv's island is really shaking things up with the arrival of Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0. As well as the snazzy photo studio where you can pose for snaps with all of your Animal Crossing pals, some familiar faces are also ready to set up shop on the island. When you first boot up the game after downloading the latest patch, you'll receive a letter in the mail from Harv who says he has a little something to tell you and invites you to visit his island. Before you take the trip there, it's good to what's in store so you can be best prepared. We've put together some helpful tips so you know how to open all of Harv's shops in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, including how much it will cost you, what shops there are, and who will be appearing on the island.

How to open shops on Harv's island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Once you've popped over to your airport and asked to take a flight to Harv's island, Wilbur will declare that Harvey has gone AWOL! Fortunately he's not too far off, with the Dodo pilot pointing out that a new path has appeared on the island for you to check out. Head directly over to Harv, who will introduce you to his pink pal Harriet. Harv will tell you all about the new collective he's trying to set up, but he needs your help to get some funding together. Dotted around the area are friendly buddies of Lloid, the gyroid you speak to back on your island when you want to build a bridge or incline. Just like Lloid, you need to give them donations to build a new shop. You can only fund one shop per day, with seven different stands in total to open. Once you've donated enough bells for a shop, it will open up the next day.

How many bells it costs to open a shop on Harv's island

(Image credit: Nintendo )

Each shop requires a donation of 100,000 bells in order to open on the island. With seven different stalls to fund, you're looking at spending 700,000 bells in total. Harriet will also open her hair salon after a shop has opened up to help Harv out, where you can try out some fresh new hairstyles.

All of the shops you can open on Harv's island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(Image credit: Nintendo)

When you speak to one of the gyroids, they will say they're trying to fund a particular shop by describing the owner. So, Redd, for example, is the "legitimate art dealer", and Leif is a "botany expert with the greenest of thumbs". Below, you see all of the shops and the familiar faces they belong to.

Villager Shop Kicks Shoes, socks, and bags Redd Paintings and sculptures / Redd's raffle Leif Crop starts, flowers, and shrubs Reese and Cyrus Customization shop Tortimer Storage access Sahara Rugs, flooring, and wallpapers Katrina Fortune teller Harriet Hair salon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips | Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo support explained | Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards and items | Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures guide | How to improve your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island rating | Upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons events | Animal Crossing: New Horizons turnips | KK Slider secret songs in Animal Crossing | Animal Crossing: New Horizons golden tools | Animal Crossing: New Horizons secrets