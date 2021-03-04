Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan recreates WandaVision’s Agatha All Along scene

A YouTuber has recreated WandaVision's 'Agatha All Along' musical number inside Animal Crossing: New Horizons .

The scene has been recreated using assets and animations from Nintendo’s hit game, with Marvel's new banger playing over the top of it. Just like in the original clip, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons version features WandaVision characters Agatha, Wanda, Vision, and more who are played by Animal Crossing NPCs and customisable playable characters.

The channel, Great-Bit Arcade , has also done a number of other recreations including the Pokemon TV series intro which features Ash using Pokeballs to catch various villagers, an Aggretsuko recreation which sees Isabelle take on the role of Sanrio’s metal-loving red panda Retsuko, and even a Simpsons intro recreation which is complete with an Animal Crossing themed couch gag.

This wouldn’t be the first Animal Crossing: New Horizons recreation we’ve seen either, as fans have also gone to great lengths to bring their favourite games, movies, and TV shows into the island getaway game. Including, Avatar: The Last Airbender , Crash Bandicoot , and the US Office .

WandaVision has been a huge success for Disney after it began premiering on Disney Plus earlier this year. The miniseries is a spin-off show from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and focuses on the lives of Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) and Vision, whose lives we see play out in various types of sitcoms throughout the decades.