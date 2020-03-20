Popular

Every Animal Crossing: New Horizons DIY recipe we've unlocked so far

It's all random, but here's everything we've been able to craft so far

Animal Crossing: New Horizons DIY recipes
It's unclear at this stage how many Animal Crossing: New Horizons DIY recipes there are. Animal Crossing: New Leaf included over 4,000 items, including furniture, clothing, walls, floors, rugs and more, and no doubt New Horizons will have more. But, a new feature for this Switch exclusives is the ability to create your own items from DIY recipes, and even customise them with different paint jobs or textiles, from a workbench. 

DIY recipes are collected at random, so the below list is simply what I've personally amassed so far, just to give you an idea of what's available in game. 

Here are all the ways of getting new Animal Crossing: New Horizons recipes that we've discovered so far:

  • Inside bottles that wash up on the beach
  • Inside presents that float on balloons through the sky
  • From villagers working at crafting benches inside their homes
  • Purchased from 'Redeem Nook Miles' section of Nook Stop at Resident Services
  • Gifted to you by Tom Nook as part of game progression

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Crafting Recipes

NameSizeResources required
1
Acoustic Guitar1.0x1.0Softwood (8)Iron Nugget (3)
2
Angled Signpost
1.0x1.0Hardwood (2)Softwood (3)
3
Axe1.0x1.0Flimsy Axe (1)Wood (3)Iron Nugget (1)
4
Bamboo Basket
1.0x1.0
Bamboo Piece (7)
5
Bamboo Doll1.0x1.0
Young Spring Bamboo (6)
6
Bamboo Lunch Box
1.0x1.0
Bamboo Piece (4)
7
Bamboo Noodle Slide
3.0x1.0
Young Spring Bamboo (7)
Wood (3)
8
Bamboo Sphere
1.0x1.0
Bamboo Piece (3)
9
Bamboo Wand1.0x1.0
Young Spring Bamboo (6)
Star Fragment (3)
10
Bamboo-grove Wall
N/A
Young Spring Bamboo (7)
Bamboo Shoot (3)
11
Bamboo-shoot Lamp
1.0x1.0
Young Spring Bamboo (4)
Bamboo Shoot (5)
Clay (4)
12
Barbell2.0x1.0
Iron Nugget (10)
13
Barrel1.0x1.0Wood (5)Iron Nugget (2)
14
Basket Pack1.0x1.0
Young Spring Bamboo (6)
15
Birdbath1.0x1.0Stone (6)
16
Birdcage1.0x1.0Wood (8)
17
Birdhouse1.0x1.0Wood (2)Softwood (5)
18
Bonfire2.0x2.0Campfire (1)Wood (10)
19
Brick Oven1.5x1.5Clay (8)Iron Nugget (2)Wood (6)
20
Brick Well1.5x1.5Clay (8)Wood (5)
Flimsy Shovel (1)
21
Campfire1.0x1.0Tree Branch (3)
22
Cardboard table
2.0x2.0
Cardboard Box (4)
23
Cherry Dress1.0x1.0Cherry (8)
24
Cherry Lamp1.0x1.0Cherry (10)Clay (2)
25
Cherry Speakers
1.0x1.0Cherry (10)Iron Nugget (2)
26
Chic Tulip Crown
1.0x1.0
Purple Tulips (2)
Pink Tulips (2)
Orange Tulips (1)
27
Clackercart1.0x1.0Hardwood (2)Softwood (6)
28
Classic Pitcher1.0x1.0Clay (4)
29
Coconut Juice1.0x1.0Coconut (1)
30
Cosmos Shower
1.0x1.0
Pink Cosmos (5)
Iron Nugget (3)
31
Crest Doorplate
1.0x1.0Iron Nugget (4)
32
Cute Lily Crown1.0x1.0Pink Lillies (2)
Orange Lillies (2)
White Lillies (2)
33
Destinations Signpost
1.5x1.5Hardwood (4)Softwood (8)
34
Drinking Fountain
1.0x1.0Stone (8)Iron Nugget (2)
35
Firewood1.0x1.0Wood (8)
36
Fish Bait1.0x1.0Manila Clam (1)
37
Fishing Rod1.0x1.0
Flimsy Fishing Rod (1)
Iron Nugget (1)
38
Flimsy Axe1.0x1.0Tree Branch (5)Stone (1)
39
Flimsy Fishing Rod
1.0x1.0Tree Branch (5)
40
Flimsy Net1.0x1.0Tree Branch (5)
41
Flimsy Shovel1.0x1.0Hardwood (5)
42
Flimsy Watering Can
1.0x1.0Softwood (5)
43
Fountain3.0x3.0
Drinking Fountain (1)
Stone (20)Iron Nugget (8)
44
Frozen Sculpture
1.5x1.5
Large snowflake (1)
Snowflake (4)
45
Frying Pan1.0x1.0Iron Nugget (2)
46
Garbage-heap Flooring
N/AEmpty Can (2)Boot (2)Old Tire (2)
47
Garbage-heap Wall
N/AEmpty Can (2)Boot (2)Old Tire (2)
48
Grass Standee1.0x0.5Wood (2)Softwood (2)
49
Green-leaf Pile1.5x1.5
Young Spring Bamboo (1)
Clump of Weeds (10)
50
Hay Bed2.0x1.0
Clump of Weeds (20)
51
Hearth2.0x2.0
Bamboo Piece (2)
Iron Nugget (5)Clay (4)Hardwood (5)
52
Hedge Standee1.0x1.5Wood (2)Softwood (3)
53
Honeycomb Flooring
N/AWasp Nest (5)
54
Iceberg Flooring
N/ASnowflake (10)
55
Iron Garden Bench
2.0x1.0Iron Nugget (8)
56
Iron Wall Lamp1.0x1.0Iron Nugget (4)Clay (2)
57
Ironwood Kitchenette
2.0x1.0Wood (4)Iron Nugget (3)
Ironwood Dresser (1)
Cutting Board (1)
58
Ironwood Table2.0x2.0Wood (12)Iron Nugget (6)
59
Key Holder1.0x1.0Wood (3)Iron Nugget (1)
60
Ladder1.0x1.0Wood (4)Hardwood (4)Softwood (4)
61
Lattice Fence1.0x1.0Softwood (8)
62
Leaf Umbrella1.0x1.0
Clump of Weeds (15)
63
Light Bamboo Rug
3.0x2.0
Young Spring Bamboo (6)
64
Log Bed2.0x2.0Hardwood (30)
65
Log Bench2.0x1.0Hardwood (5)
66
Log Dining Table
2.0x2.0Hardwood (15)
67
Log Doorplate1.0x1.0Wood (2)Pink Roses (1)
68
Log Sofa1.0x1.0Hardwood (8)
69
Log Stakes1.0x1.0Wood (3)
70
Log Stool1.0x1.0Hardwood (4)
71
Manga-library Wall
N/AMagazine (10)
72
Medicine1.0x1.0Wasp Nest (1)
Clump of Weeds (3)
73
Mini DIY Workbench
1.0x1.0Wood (3)Hardwood (3)Softwood (3)Iron Nugget (2)
74
Music Stand1.0x1.0Hardwood (8)
75
Natural Garden Chair
1.0x1.0Hardwood (6)Iron Nugget (2)
76
Natural Garden Table
2.0x2.0Hardwood (9)Iron Nugget (3)
77
Net1.0x1.0Flimsy Net (1)Iron Nugget (1)
78
Ocarina1.0x1.0Clay (5)
79
Orange Hat1.0x1.0Orange (5)
80
Outdoor Bath3.0x3.0Stone (20)Shovel (1)
81
Pan Flute1.0x1.0
Young Spring Bamboo (7)
82
Pansy Table1.0x1.0
Yellow Pansies (5)
Hardwood (3)
83
Peach Hat1.0x1.0Peach (5)
84
Pear Bed2.0x1.0Pear (10)Softwood (6)
85
Pear Hat1.0x1.0Pear (5)
86
Plain Sink1.0x1.0Wood (6)Clay (4)Iron Nugget (1)
87
Pot1.0x1.0Clay (5)
88
Potted Ivy1.0x1.0
Clump of Weeds (5)
Clay (5)
89
Raccoon Figure1.0x1.0Clay (6)
90
Recycled Boots1.0x1.0Boot (2)
91
Recycled-can Thumb Piano
1.0x1.0Empty Can (1)Wood (1)Iron Nugget (1)
92
Ringtoss1.0x1.0Wood (2)Softwood (2)
93
Rocking Chair1.0x1.0Wood (3)Softwood (5)
94
Rustic-stone Wall
N/AStone (5)Clay (5)
95
Sauna Heater1.0x1.0Stone (6)Iron Nugget (3)Wood (3)
96
Shell Fountain1.5x1.5Giant Clam (5)Stone (3)
97
Shell Rug3.0x3.0Giant Clam (3)
98
Shell Table2.0x2.0Sand Dollar (7)Clay (3)
99
Shell Wreath1.0x1.0
Summer Shell (1)
Sea Snail (1)Sand Dollar (1)Coral (1)Giant Clam (1)Cowrie (1)
100
Shovel1.0x1.0
Flimsy Shovel (1)
Iron Nugget (1)
101
Simple DIY Workbench
1.5x1.5Hardwood (5)Iron Nugget (1)
102
Simple Well2.0x2.0Stone (15)
Flimsy Shovel (1)
103
Ski-slope WallN/ASnowflake (8)
104
Slingshot1.0x1.0Hardwood (5)
105
Stacked Magazines
1.0x1.0Magazine (6)
106
Star Wand1.0x1.0
Large Star Fragment (1)
Star Fragment (3)
107
Steamer-basket Set
1.0x1.0
Young Spring Bamboo (6)
108
Stone Arch3.0x1.0Stone (90)
109
Stone Axe1.0x1.0Flimsy Axe (1)Wood (3)
110
Stone Fence1.0x1.0Stone (4)
111
Stone Stool1.0x1.0Stone (3)
112
Stone Tablet1.0x1.0Stone (12)
113
Succulent Plant1.0x1.0
Clump of Weeds (10)
Empty Can (1)
114
Swinging Bench2.0x1.0Wood (5)Softwood (7)
115
Tea Table2.0x2.0Hardwood (12)
116
Tiki Torch1.0x1.0Tree Branch (5)Wood (5)
117
Tire Stack1.0x1.0OId Tire (3)
118
Tire Toy1.0x1.0Old Tire (1)
119
Traditional Straw Coat
1.0x1.0
Clump of Weeds (8)
120
Trash Bags1.0x1.0Empty Can (1)Boot (1)Old Tire (1)
121
Tree's Bounty Little Tree
1.0x1.0Pinecone (6)Acorn (4)Hardwood (1)
122
Tropical VistaN/A
Summer Shell (5)
123
Tulip Crown1.0x1.0Red Tulips (2)Yellow Tulips (2)White Tulips (1)
124
Vaulting Pole1.0x1.0Softwood (5)
125
Vertical-board fence
1.0x1.0Wood (8)
126
Watering Can1.0x1.0
Flimsy Watering Can (1)
Iron Nugget (1)
127
Wave Breaker2.0x2.0Stone (10)Clay (10)
128
Windflower Wreath
1.0x1.0
Red Windflowers (3)
White Windflowers (3)
Orange Windflowers (3)
129
Wooden Block Stool
1.0x1.0
Wooden-block Toy (1)
Softwood (2)
130
Wooden Bucket1.0x1.0Wood (3)Iron Nugget (1)
131
Wooden Chair1.0x1.0Wood (6)
132
Wooden Fish1.0x1.0Wood (3)
133
Wooden Full-length Mirror
1.0x1.0Wood (5)Iron Nugget (1)
134
Wooden Low Table
2.0x1.0Wood (10)
135
Wooden Mini Table
1.0x1.0Wood (6)
136
Wooden Simple Bed
2.0x1.0Wood (18)
137
Wooden Table Mirror
1.0x1.0Wood (3)Iron Nugget (1)
138
Wooden Wardrobe
1.0x1.0Wood (12)
139
Wooden Washtub
1.0x1.0Softwood (3)
140
Wooden-block Bed
2.0x1.0
Wooden-block Toy (1)
Softwood (17)
141
Wooden-block Bookshelf
1.0x1.0
Wooden-block Toy (1)
Softwood (3)
142
Wooden-block Chair
1.0x1.0
Wooden-block Toy (1)
Softwood (3)
143
Wooden-block Stereo
2.0x1.0
Wooden-block Toy (1)
Softwood (5)Iron Nugget (2)
144
Wooden-block Table
2.0x2.0
Wooden-block Toy (1)
Softwood (8)
145
Wooden-block Toy
1.0x1.0Softwood (3)
146
Wooden-knot Wall
N/AHardwood (15)
147
Woodland WallN/A
Clump of Weeds (15)
Softwood (9)
