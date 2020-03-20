Every Animal Crossing: New Horizons DIY recipe we've unlocked so far

It's unclear at this stage how many Animal Crossing: New Horizons DIY recipes there are. Animal Crossing: New Leaf included over 4,000 items, including furniture, clothing, walls, floors, rugs and more, and no doubt New Horizons will have more. But, a new feature for this Switch exclusives is the ability to create your own items from DIY recipes, and even customise them with different paint jobs or textiles, from a workbench.
DIY recipes are collected at random, so the below list is simply what I've personally amassed so far, just to give you an idea of what's available in game.
Here are all the ways of getting new Animal Crossing: New Horizons recipes that we've discovered so far:
- Inside bottles that wash up on the beach
- Inside presents that float on balloons through the sky
- From villagers working at crafting benches inside their homes
- Purchased from 'Redeem Nook Miles' section of Nook Stop at Resident Services
- Gifted to you by Tom Nook as part of game progression
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Crafting Recipes
|Name
|Size
|Resources required
1
|Acoustic Guitar
|1.0x1.0
|Softwood (8)
|Iron Nugget (3)
2
Angled Signpost
|1.0x1.0
|Hardwood (2)
|Softwood (3)
3
|Axe
|1.0x1.0
|Flimsy Axe (1)
|Wood (3)
|Iron Nugget (1)
4
Bamboo Basket
|1.0x1.0
Bamboo Piece (7)
5
|Bamboo Doll
|1.0x1.0
Young Spring Bamboo (6)
6
Bamboo Lunch Box
|1.0x1.0
Bamboo Piece (4)
7
Bamboo Noodle Slide
|3.0x1.0
Young Spring Bamboo (7)
|Wood (3)
8
Bamboo Sphere
|1.0x1.0
Bamboo Piece (3)
9
|Bamboo Wand
|1.0x1.0
Young Spring Bamboo (6)
Star Fragment (3)
10
Bamboo-grove Wall
|N/A
Young Spring Bamboo (7)
Bamboo Shoot (3)
11
Bamboo-shoot Lamp
|1.0x1.0
Young Spring Bamboo (4)
Bamboo Shoot (5)
|Clay (4)
12
|Barbell
|2.0x1.0
Iron Nugget (10)
13
|Barrel
|1.0x1.0
|Wood (5)
|Iron Nugget (2)
14
|Basket Pack
|1.0x1.0
Young Spring Bamboo (6)
15
|Birdbath
|1.0x1.0
|Stone (6)
16
|Birdcage
|1.0x1.0
|Wood (8)
17
|Birdhouse
|1.0x1.0
|Wood (2)
|Softwood (5)
18
|Bonfire
|2.0x2.0
|Campfire (1)
|Wood (10)
19
|Brick Oven
|1.5x1.5
|Clay (8)
|Iron Nugget (2)
|Wood (6)
20
|Brick Well
|1.5x1.5
|Clay (8)
|Wood (5)
Flimsy Shovel (1)
21
|Campfire
|1.0x1.0
|Tree Branch (3)
22
Cardboard table
|2.0x2.0
Cardboard Box (4)
23
|Cherry Dress
|1.0x1.0
|Cherry (8)
24
|Cherry Lamp
|1.0x1.0
|Cherry (10)
|Clay (2)
25
Cherry Speakers
|1.0x1.0
|Cherry (10)
|Iron Nugget (2)
26
Chic Tulip Crown
|1.0x1.0
Purple Tulips (2)
|Pink Tulips (2)
Orange Tulips (1)
27
|Clackercart
|1.0x1.0
|Hardwood (2)
|Softwood (6)
28
|Classic Pitcher
|1.0x1.0
|Clay (4)
29
|Coconut Juice
|1.0x1.0
|Coconut (1)
30
Cosmos Shower
|1.0x1.0
Pink Cosmos (5)
|Iron Nugget (3)
31
Crest Doorplate
|1.0x1.0
|Iron Nugget (4)
32
|Cute Lily Crown
|1.0x1.0
|Pink Lillies (2)
Orange Lillies (2)
|White Lillies (2)
33
Destinations Signpost
|1.5x1.5
|Hardwood (4)
|Softwood (8)
34
Drinking Fountain
|1.0x1.0
|Stone (8)
|Iron Nugget (2)
35
|Firewood
|1.0x1.0
|Wood (8)
36
|Fish Bait
|1.0x1.0
|Manila Clam (1)
37
|Fishing Rod
|1.0x1.0
Flimsy Fishing Rod (1)
|Iron Nugget (1)
38
|Flimsy Axe
|1.0x1.0
|Tree Branch (5)
|Stone (1)
39
Flimsy Fishing Rod
|1.0x1.0
|Tree Branch (5)
40
|Flimsy Net
|1.0x1.0
|Tree Branch (5)
41
|Flimsy Shovel
|1.0x1.0
|Hardwood (5)
42
Flimsy Watering Can
|1.0x1.0
|Softwood (5)
43
|Fountain
|3.0x3.0
Drinking Fountain (1)
|Stone (20)
|Iron Nugget (8)
44
Frozen Sculpture
|1.5x1.5
Large snowflake (1)
|Snowflake (4)
45
|Frying Pan
|1.0x1.0
|Iron Nugget (2)
46
Garbage-heap Flooring
|N/A
|Empty Can (2)
|Boot (2)
|Old Tire (2)
47
Garbage-heap Wall
|N/A
|Empty Can (2)
|Boot (2)
|Old Tire (2)
48
|Grass Standee
|1.0x0.5
|Wood (2)
|Softwood (2)
49
|Green-leaf Pile
|1.5x1.5
Young Spring Bamboo (1)
Clump of Weeds (10)
50
|Hay Bed
|2.0x1.0
Clump of Weeds (20)
51
|Hearth
|2.0x2.0
Bamboo Piece (2)
|Iron Nugget (5)
|Clay (4)
|Hardwood (5)
52
|Hedge Standee
|1.0x1.5
|Wood (2)
|Softwood (3)
53
Honeycomb Flooring
|N/A
|Wasp Nest (5)
54
Iceberg Flooring
|N/A
|Snowflake (10)
55
Iron Garden Bench
|2.0x1.0
|Iron Nugget (8)
56
|Iron Wall Lamp
|1.0x1.0
|Iron Nugget (4)
|Clay (2)
57
Ironwood Kitchenette
|2.0x1.0
|Wood (4)
|Iron Nugget (3)
Ironwood Dresser (1)
Cutting Board (1)
58
|Ironwood Table
|2.0x2.0
|Wood (12)
|Iron Nugget (6)
59
|Key Holder
|1.0x1.0
|Wood (3)
|Iron Nugget (1)
60
|Ladder
|1.0x1.0
|Wood (4)
|Hardwood (4)
|Softwood (4)
61
|Lattice Fence
|1.0x1.0
|Softwood (8)
62
|Leaf Umbrella
|1.0x1.0
Clump of Weeds (15)
63
Light Bamboo Rug
|3.0x2.0
Young Spring Bamboo (6)
64
|Log Bed
|2.0x2.0
|Hardwood (30)
65
|Log Bench
|2.0x1.0
|Hardwood (5)
66
Log Dining Table
|2.0x2.0
|Hardwood (15)
67
|Log Doorplate
|1.0x1.0
|Wood (2)
|Pink Roses (1)
68
|Log Sofa
|1.0x1.0
|Hardwood (8)
69
|Log Stakes
|1.0x1.0
|Wood (3)
70
|Log Stool
|1.0x1.0
|Hardwood (4)
71
Manga-library Wall
|N/A
|Magazine (10)
72
|Medicine
|1.0x1.0
|Wasp Nest (1)
Clump of Weeds (3)
73
Mini DIY Workbench
|1.0x1.0
|Wood (3)
|Hardwood (3)
|Softwood (3)
|Iron Nugget (2)
74
|Music Stand
|1.0x1.0
|Hardwood (8)
75
Natural Garden Chair
|1.0x1.0
|Hardwood (6)
|Iron Nugget (2)
76
Natural Garden Table
|2.0x2.0
|Hardwood (9)
|Iron Nugget (3)
77
|Net
|1.0x1.0
|Flimsy Net (1)
|Iron Nugget (1)
78
|Ocarina
|1.0x1.0
|Clay (5)
79
|Orange Hat
|1.0x1.0
|Orange (5)
80
|Outdoor Bath
|3.0x3.0
|Stone (20)
|Shovel (1)
81
|Pan Flute
|1.0x1.0
Young Spring Bamboo (7)
82
|Pansy Table
|1.0x1.0
Yellow Pansies (5)
|Hardwood (3)
83
|Peach Hat
|1.0x1.0
|Peach (5)
84
|Pear Bed
|2.0x1.0
|Pear (10)
|Softwood (6)
85
|Pear Hat
|1.0x1.0
|Pear (5)
86
|Plain Sink
|1.0x1.0
|Wood (6)
|Clay (4)
|Iron Nugget (1)
87
|Pot
|1.0x1.0
|Clay (5)
88
|Potted Ivy
|1.0x1.0
Clump of Weeds (5)
|Clay (5)
89
|Raccoon Figure
|1.0x1.0
|Clay (6)
90
|Recycled Boots
|1.0x1.0
|Boot (2)
91
Recycled-can Thumb Piano
|1.0x1.0
|Empty Can (1)
|Wood (1)
|Iron Nugget (1)
92
|Ringtoss
|1.0x1.0
|Wood (2)
|Softwood (2)
93
|Rocking Chair
|1.0x1.0
|Wood (3)
|Softwood (5)
94
Rustic-stone Wall
|N/A
|Stone (5)
|Clay (5)
95
|Sauna Heater
|1.0x1.0
|Stone (6)
|Iron Nugget (3)
|Wood (3)
96
|Shell Fountain
|1.5x1.5
|Giant Clam (5)
|Stone (3)
97
|Shell Rug
|3.0x3.0
|Giant Clam (3)
98
|Shell Table
|2.0x2.0
|Sand Dollar (7)
|Clay (3)
99
|Shell Wreath
|1.0x1.0
Summer Shell (1)
|Sea Snail (1)
|Sand Dollar (1)
|Coral (1)
|Giant Clam (1)
|Cowrie (1)
100
|Shovel
|1.0x1.0
Flimsy Shovel (1)
|Iron Nugget (1)
101
Simple DIY Workbench
|1.5x1.5
|Hardwood (5)
|Iron Nugget (1)
102
|Simple Well
|2.0x2.0
|Stone (15)
Flimsy Shovel (1)
103
|Ski-slope Wall
|N/A
|Snowflake (8)
104
|Slingshot
|1.0x1.0
|Hardwood (5)
105
Stacked Magazines
|1.0x1.0
|Magazine (6)
106
|Star Wand
|1.0x1.0
Large Star Fragment (1)
Star Fragment (3)
107
Steamer-basket Set
|1.0x1.0
Young Spring Bamboo (6)
108
|Stone Arch
|3.0x1.0
|Stone (90)
109
|Stone Axe
|1.0x1.0
|Flimsy Axe (1)
|Wood (3)
110
|Stone Fence
|1.0x1.0
|Stone (4)
111
|Stone Stool
|1.0x1.0
|Stone (3)
112
|Stone Tablet
|1.0x1.0
|Stone (12)
113
|Succulent Plant
|1.0x1.0
Clump of Weeds (10)
|Empty Can (1)
114
|Swinging Bench
|2.0x1.0
|Wood (5)
|Softwood (7)
115
|Tea Table
|2.0x2.0
|Hardwood (12)
116
|Tiki Torch
|1.0x1.0
|Tree Branch (5)
|Wood (5)
117
|Tire Stack
|1.0x1.0
|OId Tire (3)
118
|Tire Toy
|1.0x1.0
|Old Tire (1)
119
Traditional Straw Coat
|1.0x1.0
Clump of Weeds (8)
120
|Trash Bags
|1.0x1.0
|Empty Can (1)
|Boot (1)
|Old Tire (1)
121
Tree's Bounty Little Tree
|1.0x1.0
|Pinecone (6)
|Acorn (4)
|Hardwood (1)
122
|Tropical Vista
|N/A
Summer Shell (5)
123
|Tulip Crown
|1.0x1.0
|Red Tulips (2)
|Yellow Tulips (2)
|White Tulips (1)
124
|Vaulting Pole
|1.0x1.0
|Softwood (5)
125
Vertical-board fence
|1.0x1.0
|Wood (8)
126
|Watering Can
|1.0x1.0
Flimsy Watering Can (1)
|Iron Nugget (1)
127
|Wave Breaker
|2.0x2.0
|Stone (10)
|Clay (10)
128
Windflower Wreath
|1.0x1.0
Red Windflowers (3)
White Windflowers (3)
Orange Windflowers (3)
129
Wooden Block Stool
|1.0x1.0
Wooden-block Toy (1)
|Softwood (2)
130
|Wooden Bucket
|1.0x1.0
|Wood (3)
|Iron Nugget (1)
131
|Wooden Chair
|1.0x1.0
|Wood (6)
132
|Wooden Fish
|1.0x1.0
|Wood (3)
133
Wooden Full-length Mirror
|1.0x1.0
|Wood (5)
|Iron Nugget (1)
134
Wooden Low Table
|2.0x1.0
|Wood (10)
135
Wooden Mini Table
|1.0x1.0
|Wood (6)
136
Wooden Simple Bed
|2.0x1.0
|Wood (18)
137
Wooden Table Mirror
|1.0x1.0
|Wood (3)
|Iron Nugget (1)
138
Wooden Wardrobe
|1.0x1.0
|Wood (12)
139
Wooden Washtub
|1.0x1.0
|Softwood (3)
140
Wooden-block Bed
|2.0x1.0
Wooden-block Toy (1)
|Softwood (17)
141
Wooden-block Bookshelf
|1.0x1.0
Wooden-block Toy (1)
|Softwood (3)
142
Wooden-block Chair
|1.0x1.0
Wooden-block Toy (1)
|Softwood (3)
143
Wooden-block Stereo
|2.0x1.0
Wooden-block Toy (1)
|Softwood (5)
|Iron Nugget (2)
144
Wooden-block Table
|2.0x2.0
Wooden-block Toy (1)
|Softwood (8)
145
Wooden-block Toy
|1.0x1.0
|Softwood (3)
146
Wooden-knot Wall
|N/A
|Hardwood (15)
147
|Woodland Wall
|N/A
Clump of Weeds (15)
|Softwood (9)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs guide
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Miles Rewards
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons iron nuggets
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons vaulting pole
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons shovel
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons ladder
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons fencing
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons magic wand
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Isabelle
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Resetti
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons KK Slider
- How to evict a resident in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo support explained
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons reactions
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons museum
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons tailor
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons shop
- How to improve your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island rating
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island Designer app
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons character customisation