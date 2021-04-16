Animal Crossing: New Horizons becomes a wasteland in this Mad Max-inspired creation

One impressive Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan has managed to create a homage to Mad Max: Fury Road .

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is an adorable and charming game about living an idyllic life on your own personal island, whereas Mad Max: Fury Road is a post-apocalyptic nightmare in which people spray paint their own faces and battle to the death for water. These two franchises don’t seem like the ideal pairing for a crossover, but that hasn’t stopped one person from building an entire Mad Max-themed display in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Created by Redditor Sylver_Acnh, the scene depicts Immortan Joe’s warboy convoy, cleverly assembled using existing props like the Lunar Module and Moon Buggy that have been arranged to look like trucks.

Taking center stage is... well the stage. Here we see our player character cosplaying as Coma-Doof Warrior aka the guy with the flaming guitar who plays atop the War Rig. He’s surrounded by speakers and gramophones and honestly, it looks pretty close to the original shot. The desert background and strategically-placed skulls really tie everything together nicely. We like to imagine Tom Nook as Immortan Joe in this hypothetical Animal Crossing apocalypse scenario.

Naturally, the Reddit community went wild for this creation. The top comment is the obligatory “Witness Me”, the most famous quote from Mad Max: Fury Road. Below that, the replies are filled with praise and people stating that they need to go watch the movie again now.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers fans the ability to express themselves and build all kinds of homes, displays, and dioramas thanks to its huge range of props and intuitive building system. We’ve seen people build everything from Crash Bandicoot themed islands to recreating Wandavision scenes . There is even a horror movie being made based on a short that was created in New Horizons called Don’t Peek , so maybe Mad Max isn’t all that dark as Animal Crossing creations go.

Struggling with your own island creations? Don't worry, our guide will show you how to improve your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island rating.

