Andrew Garfield has a crisis of faith in official trailer for FX's Under the Banner of Heaven

FX has released the first official trailer for Under the Banner of Heaven, an upcoming crime thriller starring Andrew Garfield in his first small-screen leading role.

Garfield stars as Jeb Pyre, an LDS church elder and local detective who is tasked with investigating the gruesome murder of a young mother that appears to be connected to an affluent Utah family. A devout Mormon all his life, Pyre suddenly finds himself becoming disillusioned as he dives deeper and deeper into the case. The series also stars Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones as murder victim Brenda Wright Lafferty, Avatar's Sam Worthington, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Wyatt Russell.

The series is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Jon Krakauer, which chronicles the famous 1984 homicide case Utah v. Lafferty in which the accused cited 'divine revelation' as a reason for murder.

The official trailer gives us a closer look at the series, with sunsets over mountains and wide-open fields depicting a picturesque Utah in 1984. Garfield's Pyre recites a prayer over a montage of grisly crime scene clips before announcing to the public that a woman and her 15-month-old child have been murdered in their home. The news comes as a shock, as the small, tight-knit community is one that doesn't usually lock its doors.

At the end, a visibly shaken Pyre mutters, "This is beyond just a murder. Beyond everything I believe."

Under the Banner of Heaven will premiere its first two episodes on Hulu on April 28, with subsequent episodes following weekly. International audiences will be able to watch the show on Disney Plus.

While you wait, check out our list of the 100 best TV shows of all time.