An obscure Monster Hunter Rise bug is locking save files

Capcom has acknowledged a bug affecting Monster Hunter Rise save files and says a fix is on its way "ASAP."

Until the update goes live though, be careful which gestures you're assigning to your action bar. Players are reporting that when they quit the game while the Action or Hurt poses from DLC Pack 1 are assigned to their action bars, they can't access their save files when they try to launch the game again. Capcom says it's hard at work on an update addressing the issue, but for now advises players to simply leave the Action and Hurt gestures out of the action bar or remove them if necessary. Remember, you can still use those poses from the start menu if you just can't resist.

"We're aware of an issue with the Action/Hurt Pose DLC gestures where setting either to the action bar and quitting the game can cause an error preventing you from opening the same save file the next time you launch the game," Capcom wrote on Twitter. "We're working on an update to fix this ASAP."

The studio pointed out that assigning the Action or Hurt pose to the radial menu can also result in bricked saves, so be sure to avoid that as well. There's no timeline on the update just yet, so stay patient and perhaps go for the high-five gesture the next time you complete a mission.

this also occurs when setting the Action or Hurt Pose gestures to the Radial Menu, so please avoid doing this (or remove if you already have done) until a fix is released.March 29, 2021 See more

Other than the odd glitch, people seem to be largely enjoying their time with the latest entry in the Monster Hunter series. Our 4/5 Monster Hunter Rise review says it "strikes an impressively delicate balance between gameplay styles" and "has the satisfying feeling of a smaller and more compact adventure than 2018's sprawling World."

If you're thinking of getting started or just need some help, don't miss our essential Monster Hunter Rise tips.