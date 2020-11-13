Amber Heard confirms she will return for Aquaman 2

Amber Heard will definitely be back for Aquaman 2 – she confirmed that she’ll be reprising her role as Xebelean princess Mera in the DCEU sequel.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," Heard told Entertainment Weekly . "I'm so excited to film that."

She added that production is hoping to start in 2021, although the studio has yet to confirm anything. Talking about the upcoming sequel earlier this year at a DC FanDome panel, director James Wan hinted that the movie would visit new worlds. He said: “The second one is a little bit more serious, a little bit more relevant in the world we are living in today. That's where it wants to go.”

Although the cast for the sequel hasn’t officially been confirmed, we can expect to see Jason Momoa back as the titular hero . Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are also both set to return as Aquaman’s brother Orm (the alter ego of DC villain Ocean Master) and bounty hunter Black Manta respectively.