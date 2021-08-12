Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer series gets first look and release date

Amazon has released the first look at its reboot of horror movie I Know What You Did Last Summer, and the series has a premiere date now too.

The series is set one year after a fatal car crash on graduation night that continues to haunt a group of teenagers. Bound together by the traumatic events, they find themselves stalked by a killer. In an attempt to uncover their identity, they end up discovering that their seemingly perfect town holds some dark secrets too.

The first look at Amazon’s ‘I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER’ series.The series premieres on October 15 on Amazon Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/lRMoSWs20iAugust 11, 2021 See more

Four new images reveal our first glimpse at the teen slasher show, including a menacing message scrawled on a mirror in pink lipstick and what appears to be the aftermath of the car crash.

Written by Sara Goodman, who's previously worked on shows like Preacher and Gossip Girl, the series stars Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, and Bill Heck. I Know What You Did Last Summer will consist of eight episodes, and the first four will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 15. The remaining episodes will air weekly every Friday after that.

The original movie of the same name was released in 1997, which in turn was based on the novel by Lois Duncan. It was penned by Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson and starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Ryan Phillippe.