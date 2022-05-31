Amazon Australia's Mid-Year Sale has huge discounts on games and accessories

Amazon Australia has just kicked off its annual Mid-Year Sale, which is basically the global retail behemoth's answer to the traditional Australian end of financial year spending spree. As a result, a horde of games for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch will go on sale during the next seven days, at prices that will likely be the best this side of Amazon Prime Day.
Amazon's Mid-Year Sale runs from Wednesday, June 1 until Monday, June 6. Unlike Amazon Prime Day, you won't need a Prime membership (or trial) to take advantage of the offers below, but in instances where you do, we'll make a note.
Below is what we've found as of Wednesday morning, but expect this list to expand a great deal as more deals roll out over the coming hours and days. Without further ado:
Games
PlayStation exclusives steeply discounted on Amazon (opens in new tab)
These deals pre-date the kick off of Amazon's Mid-Year Sale by a few days, but they're still going now, and are among the best prices we've seen for:
Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5) (opens in new tab) |
AU$109.95 AU$49 (opens in new tab)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) (opens in new tab) |
AU$124.95 AU$59 (opens in new tab)
Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) (opens in new tab) |
AU$79.95 AU$44 (opens in new tab)
The Nioh Collection (opens in new tab) |
AU$124.95 AU$60 (opens in new tab)
Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) (opens in new tab) |
AU$69.95 AU$34 (opens in new tab)
Final Fantasy VII HD Remake (PS5) (opens in new tab) |
AU$114.95 AU$65.95 (opens in new tab)
Ghostwire Tokyo (opens in new tab) |
AU$99.95 AU$49 (opens in new tab)
If you're still just rocking a PS4, there are plenty of brilliant deals in that department (opens in new tab).
Third party PlayStation games | up to 74% off (opens in new tab)
If you've been waiting for the likes of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands to go on sale, now's the best time to pounce. Among the third-party discounts offered in Amazon's Mid-Year hoedown, are:
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (PS5) (opens in new tab)
AU$109.95 AU$69 (opens in new tab)
Alan Wake Remastered (PS4) (opens in new tab) |
AU$49.95 AU$29.95 (opens in new tab)
Far Cry 6 (PS5) (opens in new tab) |
AU$99.95 AU$31.46 (opens in new tab)
Riders Republic (PS5) (opens in new tab) |
AU$99.95 AU$29 (opens in new tab)
TVs, accessories and consoles
Xbox Series S console (opens in new tab) |
AU$499 AU$469 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
While lacking the grunt of its Series X sibling, the Series S is a fine machine if you're wanting to get involved with Xbox Game Pass, and as a bonus, is nowhere near as hard to buy. The fact that Amazon is offering this discount is proof of that. If you're not a stickler for super-high framerates and 4K, this is a good option, though do be aware we've seen it as low as AU$448 of late.
Philips Ambilight 50-inch 7906 Series Android 4K smart TV |
AU$1,195 AU$895 (opens in new tab) (save AU$300)
If you're in the market for a next-gen friendly 4K TV that won't break the budget, this AU$300 discount makes a decently-priced display even more appealing. The Android TV boasts backlighting that floods the room with colours matching what's happening on the TV. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support is on board.
SanDisk SD and microSD cards | up to 49% off (opens in new tab)
Micro SD cards are something most Nintendo Switch owners are going to need to buy at some point, and if that's you, it's worth perusing SanDisk's Mid-Year Sale discounts. There's a bunch of SanDisk SD and microSD cards in various storage capacities up to 400GB discounted on Amazon right now.
PlayStation DualSense controller (opens in new tab) |
AU$109.95 (opens in new tab) AU$79 (opens in new tab)
This offer actually kicked off in late May as part of Sony's annual State of Play sale, but it's still going now if you want to take advantage. The DualSense is an amazing controller, but it does have quite a small battery life, so having a second on hand is never a bad idea (not to mention local couch play!).