Amazon Australia's Mid-Year Sale has huge discounts on games and accessories

Amazon Australia has just kicked off its annual Mid-Year Sale, which is basically the global retail behemoth's answer to the traditional Australian end of financial year spending spree. As a result, a horde of games for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch will go on sale during the next seven days, at prices that will likely be the best this side of Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon's Mid-Year Sale runs from Wednesday, June 1 until Monday, June 6. Unlike Amazon Prime Day, you won't need a Prime membership (or trial) to take advantage of the offers below, but in instances where you do, we'll make a note.

Below is what we've found as of Wednesday morning, but expect this list to expand a great deal as more deals roll out over the coming hours and days. Without further ado:

Games

TVs, accessories and consoles

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S console (opens in new tab) | AU$499 AU$469 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

While lacking the grunt of its Series X sibling, the Series S is a fine machine if you're wanting to get involved with Xbox Game Pass, and as a bonus, is nowhere near as hard to buy. The fact that Amazon is offering this discount is proof of that. If you're not a stickler for super-high framerates and 4K, this is a good option, though do be aware we've seen it as low as AU$448 of late.

(opens in new tab) Philips Ambilight 50-inch 7906 Series Android 4K smart TV | AU$1,195 AU$895 (opens in new tab) (save AU$300)

If you're in the market for a next-gen friendly 4K TV that won't break the budget, this AU$300 discount makes a decently-priced display even more appealing. The Android TV boasts backlighting that floods the room with colours matching what's happening on the TV. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support is on board.