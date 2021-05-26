Alien: Isolation studio puts out a teaser image for its new sci-fi FPS in hiring drive

Creative Assembly has put out a new sort-of-teaser for its upcoming sci-fi FPS as a call for potential job seekers.

The Tweet from the Alien: Isolation studio's official Twitter account teases "something radically different in the FPS space" and it includes a teaser image that shows a first-person image from the inside of some kind of spaceship or colony - along with a ton of nods to the studio's own accolades and other beloved properties from within the same parent company.

Do you want to challenge yourself and make your mark on something radically different in the FPS space?If like us you want to offer players an experience that feels fresh, fun and exciting, check out our job openings: https://t.co/5znP9zlcQs#gamedevjobs #gamedev #jobfairy pic.twitter.com/chvkXq9I5uMay 26, 2021 See more

If you didn't know this was from a recruitment drive for a Sega-owned company, it would be a very weird image to look at. There's the planet in the distance and the first-person hand holding a futuristic gun, of course - then you see there's a little Sonic the Hedgehog statuette floating out in the void of space, a bunch of bananas sitting on a pedestal (likely as a nod to Super Monkey Ball), a bunch of stickers saying how great of a place the studio is to work, and a BAFTA gun charm, among other teasers.

The job listings specify that Creative Assembly's Alien: Isolation team (the studio is also responsible for the Total War series) is "exploring new frontiers with a brand-new and exciting First-Person Shooter IP." It first announced the project back in September 2018, calling it a multiplayer FPS that will "allow players to embrace a variety of creative playstyles."