Ahead of Boxing Day, Amazon Australia has huge discounts on new Ubisoft games

If you delayed picking up Ubisoft's big 2020 blockbuster games, well, pat yourself on the back: you've saved some money. Ahead of the usual Boxing Day shenanigans, Amazon Australia is selling Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion and Immortals Fenyx Rising for crazy cheap—just in time for the holidays.

All are good value for money, given Ubisoft's reputation for doling out 50+ hour open world adventures on the regular. Of the three, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is arguably the highlight, with our reviewer praising the gory combat and epic narrative. But Immortals is good too, especially if you loved Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It's basically a shameless clone.

As for Watch Dogs Legion, that London-based open world hacking saga has proven more divisive, but our reviewer found something to love in it: "Despite the deficiencies that underscore both its storytelling and gameplay, Legion thus represents an aspiring, albeit somewhat clumsy, step forward for the series at large," Alex wrote.

Here are the deals:

