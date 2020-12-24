Ahead of Boxing Day, Amazon Australia has huge discounts on new Ubisoft games

If you delayed picking up Ubisoft's big 2020 blockbuster games, well, pat yourself on the back: you've saved some money. Ahead of the usual Boxing Day shenanigans, Amazon Australia is selling Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion and Immortals Fenyx Rising for crazy cheap—just in time for the holidays.
All are good value for money, given Ubisoft's reputation for doling out 50+ hour open world adventures on the regular. Of the three, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is arguably the highlight, with our reviewer praising the gory combat and epic narrative. But Immortals is good too, especially if you loved Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It's basically a shameless clone.
As for Watch Dogs Legion, that London-based open world hacking saga has proven more divisive, but our reviewer found something to love in it: "Despite the deficiencies that underscore both its storytelling and gameplay, Legion thus represents an aspiring, albeit somewhat clumsy, step forward for the series at large," Alex wrote.
Here are the deals:
Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4, PS5, Xbox One/S/X) | AU$59 (RRP AU$99.95, save AU$40.95)
Valhalla only came out in October, but it's already available at nearly half the cost of its RRP on Amazon. It's a big Viking adventure set across Norway and England in the 9th century, and it's easily one of the best games of 2020. This price is available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One/S/X versions.
Immortals: Fenyx Rising (PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One/S/X) | AU$48 (RRP AU$99.95, save AU$51.95)
Ubisoft's take on the Zelda: Breath of the Wild formula is perfect holiday season comfort food: set in Ancient Greece, you'll face off against mythological beasts like cyclopes, hydras and gorgons... and it's available at an even bigger discount than Valhalla, with over 50% off the RRP. Grab it on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch or Xbox One/S/X for just AU$48.
Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4, PS5, Xbox One/S/X) | AU$48 (RRP $99.95, save AU$51.95)
It may be the dark horse of Ubisoft's 2020 open world games, but Watch Dogs Legion has a gorgeous (albeit menacing) open world London to explore, and its "play as anyone" twist gives it strong XCOM vibes. Available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One/S/X editions.
