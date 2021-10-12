Adam Warlock: Will Poulter lands Guardians of the Galaxy 3 role, reportedly beating Regé-Jean Page and George MacKay

Adam Warlock will be played by Will Poulter in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the character having previously been teased in the Guardians 2 post-credits scene.

Deadline broke the news and reports that Poulter was cast after a long search that involved other actors – The Hollywood Reporter confirmed other names in the running included Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page, who is said to have been "considering it", and 1917's George MacKay. Poulter is best known for his performances in The Maze Runner, Detroit, The Revenant, and Midsommar.

Following the initial report, James Gunn wrote on Twitter: "As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He's an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks."

The Guardians of the Galaxy 2's post-credits scene saw Elizabeth Debicki's Ayesha revealing that she has created a being named Adam to destroy the Guardians. In Marvel comics, Warlock was built to be the perfect human being and named only 'Him'. Upon discovering he was made for evil purposes, Warlock escaped from his creators.

Plot details for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 are being kept under wraps, and before the threequel arrives, there's also the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – which, according to Gunn, will introduce "one of the greatest MCU characters of all time."

Gunn has also been busy over in the DC universe, directing The Suicide Squad, and creating a spinoff series titled Peacemaker about John Cena's character.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 arrives May 5, 2023. Until then, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.