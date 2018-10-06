Popular

"Action, humor and attitude" - the best reactions to the Hellboy trailer shown at New York Comic Con 2018

See what people are saying about the Hellboy trailer from New York Comic Con 2018

The first Hellboy trailer has debuted but it may be a while before you get to see it if you weren't around to witness all the New York Comic Con trailers yourself. A panel featuring the film's cast and crew gathered also served to debut the new Comic Con-exclusive trailer (though star David Harbour reportedly said it wasn't really a trailer, per se). Even though we can't watch it firsthand, we can still get an idea of what it was like from the lucky few who did get to experience it.

David Harbour's take on Hellboy is going over well

If you're a fan of Guillermo del Toro's Hellboy films, your first concern is probably how David Harbour's performance as the burly red demon dude compares to Ron Perlman's. It sounds like this movie is taking a different approach to the character - embracing more of the comics series' quirky humor - which helps Harbour's performance stand on its own.

The trailer revealed a surprisingly humorous vibe

It isn't just Hellboy himself. The whole movie seems to be going for a more comedic feel, which most of the reactions I saw seemed pretty receptive to. It's hardly novel for a superhero(ish) movie to have tons of jokes these days - just look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe - but the nightmarish subject matter could make all the wisecracking feel a little more fresh.

And yeah, people were just pretty excited overall

Ok, so a presentation hall filled with Hellboy fans is probably not going to be the most critical place for a new Hellboy trailer, and you can never get a feel from a whole movie just from a few minutes of carefully edited footage. But all of the signs we have so far are pretty promising. Now all we need is for the trailer to come out so the rest of us can see it and judge for ourselves.

