A Quiet Place sets up an exciting future: Part 3 in 2025 and a spin-off next year

A Quiet Place 3 has been confirmed by Paramount.

John Krasinski, who starred in the first installment and has directed both movies so far, revealed the news during the Paramount investor day.

No word yet on who is taking on writing and directing duties for A Quiet Place 3, though Krasinski himself would be the likely frontrunner given his deep involvement with the horror franchise.

The 2025 release date may feel like a long way off, but there’s also A Quiet Place spin-off coming next year to look forward to.

The new movie set in the A Quiet Place universe is set to hit cinemas on September 22, 2023 and, presumably, streamer Paramount Plus 45 days after release. Mud director/writer Jeff Nichols was previously attached to the project, though Pig’s Michael Sarnoski is now set to direct.

Krasinski himself has another original movie in the works – 2023’s If. The feature will also be written by Krasinski and will star Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and fellow The Office alumni Steve Carrell.

The Paramount investor day also outlined more of the company’s exciting plans with its biggest properties. Chief among them – emphasis on ‘chief’ – is commissioning a second season of the Halo series before the first season has even dropped.

There’s also plans for a third Sonic movie on the way, as well as a Knuckles spin-off starring Idris Elba as the spiky echidna.

Discover what’s coming to cinemas in the next 12 months with our movie release dates guide.