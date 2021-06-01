A Quiet Place 2 smashes pandemic box office records in its opening weekend

A Quiet Place 2 has landed in theaters, and it didn't do so quietly. The horror sequel made $57 million in the US during its opening weekend, a new record for the pandemic, reaching a further $22 million at the international box office.

This figure is especially impressive when you consider that A Quiet Place , which came out two years pre-pandemic in 2018, made $50 million during the same period. Of course, the profit margins are a whole different ball game when it comes to the sequel – while the first movie cost $17 million to make, the price of A Quiet Place 2 adds up to $61 million, but it's still miles ahead of other recent releases. The movie is set to move to Paramount's streaming platform, Paramount Plus, 45 days after its theatrical release.

Monster mash blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong previously held the record, making just over $48 million in its opening weekend, though it was also released on HBO Max. Disney's villain origin story Cruella , which premiered simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access, comes in third place, making $26.5 million at the box office this past weekend.

A Quiet Place 2 sees Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe return as the Abbot family, reprising their roles from the first movie, while writer-director John Krasinski also returns in flashback scenes. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou have also joined the cast for the sequel. That's right – there are more people out there in this silent version of the world.

Following the deadly events of A Quiet Place, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond their home. While a threequel may not immediately be on the cards, A Quiet Place spin-off movie is currently in the works .