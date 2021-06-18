A Plague Tale: Innocence PS5 and Xbox Series X free upgrade drops next month

A Plague Tale: Innocence will be receiving new-gen upgrades and is heading to Nintendo Switch.

Focus Home Interactive has confirmed that A Plague Tale: Innocence will be getting a free upgrade for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on July 6. The upgrade will allow players to experience the 2019 title in 4K ultra HD while running at 60fps and with 3D audio. The trailer for the game also highlights some visual enhancements heading to the game which includes better shadows and lighting. In addition, the publisher revealed that the game is also heading to Nintendo Switch on July 6 and will be playable through cloud-streaming technology.

This news comes only days after the announcement of the game's upcoming sequel A Plague Tale: Requiem that will be heading to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5 next year. Requiem is another title that will be arriving on Nintendo Switch through cloud-streaming. Although it's not the first as we've seen Resident Evil 7, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Control, and Hitman 3 all make use of this tech.

A Plague Tale: Innocence finds protagonists Amicia and her brother Hugo in the middle of the Hundreds' Year War attempting to evade hostile troops around war-torn locations while also being faced with the horrific threat of rats carrying the Black Plague. While the dark is the duos safety from the troops hunting them down, the light is their weapon against the rats. There's not much known about the sequel's story, but it looks as if we'll be seeing more rats haunting the duo as they continue on their story.

Last year, Focus Home Interactive announced that A Plague Tale Innocence had sold over one million copies and a demo is available for the standard version of the game. It's also available on Xbox Game Pass as well, if you haven't yet sampled the unique terror of being harrassed by a tidal wave of rats. If you're wondering what to expect from the gameplay, then you can check out a video from 2019 showcasing how the game looks in action. Of course, the above trailer does show some snippets of gameplay moments with the new enhanced graphics.

