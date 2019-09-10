A new Final Fantasy 7 remake trailer will be shown Wednesday at Tokyo Game Show 2019

Update:

Square Enix has given an exact start time for the new Final Fantasy 7 remake trailer. According to a countdown clock on the remake's Japanese site, the trailer will debut at 10am ET/ 7am PT / 3pm BST / 11pm JST.

Original Story:

Square Enix has announced that the Final Fantasy 7 remake will debut a shiny new trailer during the Tokyo Game Show 2019. The remake's director Tetsuya Nomura was quoted on the game's official Twitter account, revealing that we'll be getting another glimpse of the updated take on the classic RPG.

Will we get to see more gameplay? Or perhaps catch another look at some of the lovable characters we know so well? We'll have to wait and see, but the prospect of seeing more is pretty darn exciting.

"We haven't revealed anything about #FF7R for a while, but will soon be unveiling a new trailer to go with #TGS2019, being held from the 12th of September." – Tetsuya Nomura Follow us:@finalfantasyviihttps://t.co/eSGymWCueVhttps://t.co/MHANG3Lxfchttps://t.co/l22N9ejXE8 pic.twitter.com/g3b4V7CtQMSeptember 10, 2019

The last trailer we got to see during E3 2019 gave us a pretty hearty look at the remake's updated take on Midgar and the iconic train sequence, as well as finally showing off everyone's favourite punching and kicking badass, Tifa. The trailer also showed off some gameplay, including a look at the combat with multiple characters getting stuck in on the action.

The Tokyo Game Show is set to kick off on September 12 and will run until September 15. The show's line-up includes lots of exciting upcoming games such as the recently announced Yakuza 7 and the multiplayer Resident Evil experience Project Resistance. 80 minutes of Death Stranding gameplay will also be on show during the event.

Set to be released in an episodic format, the first episode of the Final Fantasy 7 remake will cover Midgar, and will follow the beginning of the adventure with Cloud. Several memorable scenes take place during the early hours of the game, and I for one can't wait to see just how they turn out in the modern version. Here's to hoping we'll get to see another slice of gameplay and a better look at some of the characters in action.

Here's everything confirmed in the Tokyo Game Show 2019 line-up so far.