A Battlefield 2042 Battle Royale mode isn't planned, EA says

Whether a Battlefield 2042 battle royale mode is on the way may be your next natural question after seeing the Battlefield 2042 release date reveal earlier today, and EA has already given us the answer.

The publisher has teased plans for three main multiplayer experiences in Battlefield 2042: All-Out Warfare, which is meant to be an evolution of the Conquest and Breakthrough modes which have helped define Battlefield over the years; Hazard Zone, a new "high-stakes, squad-based game type" which is meant to be "a modern take on the multiplayer experience," and a third mystery mode which is "a love letter to Battlefield fans" and is being developed by DICE LA. Hazard Zone might sound like it just from the title and emphasis on squads, but EA has specifically said it's not going to be a battle royale.

In fact, the company has come right out and said it has "no plans for a Battle Royale experience in Battlefield 2042." EA isn't saying it will never ever happen, but it is saying that you really shouldn't expect one.

It may be a surprise, given the massive success of Call of Duty Warzone and Fortnite, that EA isn't trying to capitalize on the battle royale trend with its next flagship shooter. You'd be forgiven for forgetting that it already tried to do that with Battlefield 5 Firestorm, a post-launch addition to the game which arrived at a relative low point for the franchise that never quite broke - though, to be fair, players have started flocking back to give Firestorm a second lease on life in recent months. EA is also the proud parent of Apex Legends, which is still going strong over two years after launch.

If you want to see more of the modes that are coming, you won't have to wait too much longer. We're set to get more info about Battlefield 2042 at EA Play Live on July 22, including the proper reveal for that third mystery mode - and by then, select players will have gotten the chance to try out the Battlefield 2042 technical playtest as well.