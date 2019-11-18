Justice League actors team up to get the Snyder Cut released

The saga of the Justice League Snyder Cut has taken a surprising turn with Batman, Wonder Woman, and Cyborg actors each tweeting out their approval for the alternate version’s release on its second anniversary. This, in turn, led to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut trending worldwide on Twitter across the weekend.

Ray Fisher, the man who took on the role of Cyborg, tweeted out a shot of his character Victor Stone playing as quarterback for the Gotham University football team – a scene that was left out of the final cut.

This was later followed by tweets from Ben Affleck – who hung up the cape and cowl earlier this year – and Gal Gadot, which inevitably sent certain corners of the internet in a frenzy. Over half-a-million tweets were sent with the hashtag: #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

This ancient Amazonian can’t be wrong. #releasethesnydercut https://t.co/XBdaE1ynkLNovember 17, 2019

So, why the love for the Snyder Cut? After director Zack Snyder had to step away due to his daughter’s passing in 2017, Joss Whedon was drafted in to complete the work, though many were later vocal about the existence of a wildly different version of the movie, one closer to Zack Snyder’s grand vision. That would later be known as the Snyder Cut.

The director himself has added fuel to the fire in recent months, saying the Snyder Cut is not only real, but “done.” Clerks' Kevin Smith even revealed Zack Snyder’s original Justice League trilogy plans, involving Darkseid eventually ruling over Earth.

But this is the loudest the collective voice of DCU fans have ever been about releasing the Snyder Cut. With HBO Max – which will house Warner Bros. movies and TV shows – on the horizon in May 2020, the recent drumming up of more official support could lead to the Snyder Cut finally existing in some form in the not-too-distant future.

What's next for DC? Here's everything you need to know about Wonder Woman 1984.