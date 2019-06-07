7 months after launch, Bethesda is finally sending out replacements for Fallout 76's crappy nylon bags

I wouldn't blame you for having blocked Fallout 76 from your memory banks entirely at this point. Even Bethesda Game Studios Director Todd Howard admits the criticism of its multiplayer RPG from last year was "well deserved", though the game has been steadily improving with each new Fallout 76 patch notes update since.

A strange and unexpected scandal that arose during the time of Fallout 76's release back in November 2018, however, related specifically to its Power Armour Edition, which promised a swanky canvas bag for those who were willing to pay upwards of $200 for the special version of the product.

Those canvas bags, though, turned out to be made from tacky nylon, leaving anyone who had invested their hard earned money feeling duped (especially as Fallout 76 itself felt just as cheap and incomplete as the bag's plastic stitching).

To rectify the grievance, Bethesda first offered 500 Atoms (part of the Fallout 76 microtransactions economy) to any Power Armour Edition customer who filed a ticket of complaint, but it wasn't enough to quell the protest, and the studio eventually promised to send real, canvas-made replacements of the bag to those who had originally bought the product.

Seven months later, and Bethesda is finally sending out those replacements next week, confirming in a Tweet that "Once the final date is confirmed, our team will be following up on those submitted tickets." So yeah; this entire fiasco screams of too little, too late, but it's better than nothing, I suppose.

Sadly, you can no longer file a ticket to request a replacement bag, so any Day One Power Armour Edition buyers who forgot to register their disappointment are now stuck with the nylon version forever. Hey, it's not as if Bethesda didn't give you enough time and opportunity to complain.

