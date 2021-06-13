12 minutes releasing in August on Xbox consoles and PC

12 Minutes will be released at the tail end of this summer as announced at the Xbox E3 showcase.

The long-anticipated Annapurna game will be landing on August 19, 2019. The game is set to arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on the same date.

What’s more, is that it will be available day and date on Game Pass meaning players will be able to pick up the game for nothing if they are a subscriber to the service.

12 Minutes cast could match any major Hollywood film. The game was recently announced to include Willem Dafoe, Daisy Ridley and James McAvoy. McAvoy will be the husband in the game, married to wife, Ridley. Dafoe will act as the main antagonist.

12 minutes is a recurring thriller that will have players reliving the same 12 minutes over and over again. The scene is dense with detail but it is short so you will have to get to the bottom of what is going on.

Based entirely in one apartment, the husband and wife share a nice evening together before a man claiming to be a cop bursts into the room and accuses the woman of murder.

Then the 12 minutes will repeat. The player will be tasked with getting to the bottom of the events of the game, finding details and clues to help them understand why this keeps happening and what the truth of the situation is.

It’s a fascinating premise and one that will hopefully tell a gripping story. A compelling thriller that uses Majora’s Mask style mechanics with three deeply talented actors is a hell of a pitch for an indie game. Here’s hoping it delivers on that promise.

Luis Antonio’s star-studded indie game has been in the works for a long time. The title had its biggest showcase at E3 2019. That being said, even before the 2019 showing, the game had been floating around at games conventions as early as 2015. The six-year path to release appears to be nearly over now though.

