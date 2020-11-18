Assassin's Creed Valhalla fishing guide: How to catch eels, bullheads, haddock, and more

Did you know there's an Assassin's Creed Valhalla fishing minigame? If you're looking for eels, then you probably do. I say minigame, it's actually an important task in Assassin's Creed Valhalla you'll be called upon to do after you unlock the Fishing Hut in Ravensthorpe. There are plenty of times you'll need to go fishing; there's a bloke in Ledecestreshire who wants an eel, an altar in Grantebridgescire that requires 10 bullheads, and plenty more fishing tasks throughout the world. So here's the complete guide to Assassin's Creed Valhalla fishing, for all your aquatic edible needs.

How to fish in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To catch Assassin's Creed Valhalla eels, bullheads, and more for various tasks, you first need to unlock the ability to fish. You can do this by building the Fishing Hut in Ravensthorpe by the dock. From here, you can deliver fish to Arth, who has special requests for you with decent rewards.

In order to fish, simply bring up the action wheel then select the fishing line. Cast it into the water and wait for a bite. Mash the button to reel it in while fighting against the direction it's pulling and eventually – as long as you don't break the line – you'll catch the fish.

Where to catch an eel in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you want to know the Assassin's Creed Valhalla fish locations for every slippery swimmer in the game, you can buy the various editions of "Fantastic Fishes & Where To Find Them" from the merchant in Ravcensthorpe. Check back frequently to see if they have a new one in stock.

When you find the man in the north-east of Ledecestrescire trying to make Ledecestre Sauce, he requests an eel, because he's tried practically every other fish in existence. So where do you get an eel from?

You can catch an eel in rivers in the following counties:

Ledecestrescire

East Anglia

Grantebridgescire

Oxenefordscire

Sciropescire

What this means is that you can essentially go to the river near where the man is located and through enough trial and error, you can catch an eel. Fishing is pretty much random though, from the pool of fish in that location. So it might take a good few tries to finally hook an eel. When you do, return to the man, stick it in his pot and he'll be able to make his sauce finally. Boom, world event complete.

