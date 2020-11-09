Assassin’s Creed Valhalla confirms Kassandra is canon

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla lore confirms that Kassandra is, in fact, the canon choice in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey , which released in 2018, saw the introduction of the optional character choice where you were able to choose between playing a male or female protagonist, Alexios and Kassandra. It’s been speculated since its release whether or not Kassandra was supposed to be the main character after all, as the story seems to skew in her direction, but now with the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla , we finally have our answer.

According to some computer files you can access after exiting the Animus in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, one file shows an image of a golden staff with the caption “Acquired from the Eagle-Bearer, Kassandra, 2018.” The photo is of the Staff of Hermes Trismegistus, which is a main story quest reward in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. The staff is of much importance and the fact that the file indicates that it was obtained from Kassandra and not Alexios, suggests that Kassandra is the canon choice in the main story.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

It has been confirmed by Ubisoft that the both male and female Eivor in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are canon, which means no matter what, the story will follow the same path regardless of who you choose to play as.

You’ll soon be able to explore ninth-century England when Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches tomorrow on Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , Stadia, PS4 and PC. Valhalla will release on PS5 at launch November 12, US and November 19, UK.