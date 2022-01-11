Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection drops on Switch next month

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection has been announced for Switch with a February release date.

The collection includes the complete Ezio trilogy consisting of Assassin's Creed 2, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin's Creed Revelations - arguably some of the best games in the series, especially prior to its transition to the open-world, more action-heavy formula ala Assassin's Creed Origins and beyond. Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection launches on Switch February 17, and you can pre-order it from the eShop for $39.99.

On top of those three classic Creed games, The Ezio Collection includes two animated short films: Assassin's Creed Lineage and Assassin's Creed Embers. Lineage is a series of three shorts that collectively serve as a prequel story to Assassin's Creed 2, exploring the story of Ezio and his family before the events of the game. Meanwhile, Assassin's Creed Embers takes viewers to the other side of the trilogy's storyline, following Ezio as a retired member of the Assassin Order living a momentarily peaceful life in rural Tuscany.

Ubisoft says the collection "takes full advantage of the capabilities" of the Switch, which of course means you can play all three games in handheld mode with the console's HD rumble feature, touchscreen interface, and optimized HUD. It also includes all single-player DLC.

As of now, the only Assassin's Creed games available on Switch are Assassin's Creed 3 and Assassin's Creed: Rebel collection, which includes Assassin's Creed Black Flag and Assassin's Creed Rogue. And if you're in Japan, you can stream Assassin's Creed Odyssey via the cloud. Regardless, the addition of the revered Ezio trilogy is a boon for Switch players looking for some stealthy fun.

Zooming forward to the most recent entry, the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Yule festival has been extended by three weeks to now conclude on January 27.