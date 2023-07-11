Assassin's Creed Red is "the biggest blockbuster for 2024", says Ubisoft

For as long as Assassin's Creed has existed, fans have been calling for an entry to be set in feudal Japan. As the Ubisoft Forward 2022 showcase revealed, it's finally happening, and according to some newly unearthed info, you could be playing it a lot sooner than you think.

As spotted by Twitter user Access The Animus, a LinkedIn post by Arisa Lagunzad, who's involved in business development and brand at Ubisoft, suggests that Assassin's Creed Codename Red could arrive as early as next year. In the post, which sought sponsorship partners for the upcoming game, Lagunzad describes it as "the biggest blockbuster for 2024".

It looks like a few months ago the Business Development and Brand Partnership teams at Ubisoft were looking for sponsorship partners for #AssassinsCreed Codename Red in 2024, which could act as a partial confirmation of the game actually being planned for 2024 at the moment! pic.twitter.com/m7mq2z3Gp5July 11, 2023 See more

The post, translated from Japanese, reads, "We are seeking sponsoring partner for this title Assassin's Creed Codename RED for next year. Assassin's Creed is really expanding the multi-media front, with podcasts and Manga series. Do you want to partner with the biggest blockbuster for 2024?"

Assassin's Creed Codename Red is being developed by Ubisoft Quebec, the team behind Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Details on the game are thin on the ground at the moment, but according to Ubisoft's Marc-Alexis Cote, it's "the future of our open-world RPG games on Assassin's Creed".

Of course, fans won't have to wait that long to enjoy the series' signature stealth action as Assassin's Creed Mirage is swooping onto PC and console later this year on October 12. Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Basim takes centre stage this time, and it promises to be a true return to the series' roots, with a scaled-back map and parkour that is "closer to the Ezio games".

