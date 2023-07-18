Assassin's Creed Mirage probably won't get DLC or new expansions

Assassin's Creed Mirage devs have "no plan[s]" for DLC right now.

That's according to creative director Stéphane Boudon, responding to fans via a Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' query session over the past weekend. "For now, Mirage has no plan[s] for DLC or extensive post-launch," writes Boudon in his response just below, pretty plainly outlining that Mirage is intended as a standalone experience.

There's fair reason to be surprised by the decision over DLC. Assassin's Creed Valhalla quite famously had two years of post-launch content, including free DLC add-ons and full expansions (as if the game wasn't big enough already), and Assassin's Creed Odyssey before it had several post-launch expansions.

What's more, it's been spoken about at length that Assassin's Creed Mirage is a deliberately smaller and more focused experience than the likes of Valhalla and Odyssey (it's apparently the size of Revelations' Constantinople). So with a more refined sense of scale and scope comes the jettisoning of post-launch DLC, apparently.

Elsewhere, Boudon revealed earlier this month in a developer diary video that Assassin's Creed Mirage ties new unlocks to the story instead of XP. Mirage is scaling back the RPG elements of the Assassin's Creeds of yesteryear, and as such it's doing away with level gating item and missions entirely, having Basim simply unlock new gear by progressing through the story.

Assassin's Creed Mirage finally launches later this year on October 12 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

