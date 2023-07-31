As Diablo 4 stumbles, Path of Exile 2 goes for the jugular with closed beta date

In what seems to be a strategically timed announcement, the highly anticipated action-RPG sequel Path of Exile 2 has set a June 7, 2024 closed beta date, just as Diablo 4 stumbles through Season 1. Path of Exile developer Grinding Gear Games announced the beta at ExileCon, Path of Exile's aptly named BlizzCon alternative.

It's hard to say with any certainty whether Grinding Gear deliberately timed this news to coincide with the backlash around Diablo 4 Season 1, but it sure looks like the former is eyeing the latter's crown. Path of Exile 2 is Diablo 4's most formidable competitor at the moment, so it seems a cunning move to announce its big news at a time when a lot of ARPG fans are looking for something new.

Actually, the more I think on it, the more I'm convinced this is too perfect to be coincidental. Just the sheer time gap - almost a full year - between the announcement and the actual beta suggests to me that Grinding Gear saw an opportunity to strike while the prevailing king of ARPGs is momentarily down. After all, Diablo 4 only just launched less than two months ago, so it still has a wealth of time and opportunity to make a triumphant comeback.

Diablo 4's first season hasn't been a huge hit with players despite the game's launch being an unambiguous triumph for Blizzard. From baffling nerfs that decimated some of the game's top builds to its seasonal Malignant Hearts essentially being just a new type of gem, Diablo 4 Season 1 doesn't seem to have an abundance of fans.

Path of Exile 2, meanwhile, is a sequel to one of the most popular ARPGs ever, and although it benefits from not having been subjected to public scrutiny, one can imagine it's a compelling prospect to a lot of disaffected Diablo 4 players in the current moment.

In the meantime, here are some other games like Diablo to check out if you need a vacation from Sanctuary.