Diablo 4 is Blizzard's fastest-selling game ever

Diablo 4 is officially Blizzard's fastest-selling game of all time.

Earlier today on June 6, on the very day that Diablo 4 launches in full around the world, Blizzard announced it was officially the fastest-selling Blizzard game of all time. In just four days, Diablo 4 has grossed the "highest pre-launch unit sales ever on both console and PC."

The fires of Hell burn bright 🔥#DiabloIV is the fastest selling Blizzard game of all-time. pic.twitter.com/L4pdjVnWFEJune 6, 2023 See more

Diablo 4 has been played for a grand total of 93 million hours, Blizzard boasts in the new announcement. However, the company isn't actually saying how many copies Diablo 4 has sold around the world on all platforms, so we're sort of left in the dark as to the finer details of this achievement.

Additionally, it's hard to gauge Diablo 4 against other Blizzard game launches, because Diablo 4 is being sold at a premium price, unlike other games like Overwatch 2. In fact, one could argue Blizzard's last premium launch like Diablo 4 would have been the original Overwatch, and that game launched all the way back in 2016.

Still, this doesn't discount Diablo 4 as an absolute smash-hit success for Blizzard, in just four days since it launched into early access last week. Glowing reviews from outlets around the world have no doubt bolstered sales of Blizzard's game (and you can read our Diablo 4 review for more on that), as has strong word of mouth from early access players.

Check out our guide on how to level up fast in Diablo 4 if you're looking to get a leg-up on the competition and your friends in Blizzard's historic game.