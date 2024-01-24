As Diablo 4 hits a new wave of problems in Season 3, Blizzard says it's monitoring early impressions and "will be discussing feedback internally"

Diablo 4 had a rough start with Season 1, an encouraging recovery with Season 2, and now seems to have taken a step back or at least lost some momentum with the launch of Season 3. Players have complained of ineffectual and annoying new content since the new season's release, but as the action RPG's community dips back into disgruntled territory, at least Blizzard has been quick to assure people that it's paying attention to the early feedback.

In a Twitter post, Diablo community development director Adam Fletcher writes: "I also want to note that [we] are also tracking the feedback from players since the start of S3. Team will be discussing feedback internally and will have updates later on this once we go through them some more. Appreciate everyone providing their notes and thoughts with us."

In other responses, Fletcher fielded specific pain points from Diablo 4 players grinding the new season. Twitch streamer AyyItsChevy argued that Season 3 is a step back from Season 2, pointing to underwhelming vault loot and construct utility, and Fletcher replied : "Appreciate the feedback here. We are noting a lot of this and bringing this to the team today, [January 24]."

Taking aim at the unpopular traps dragging down some encounters, another Twitter user reasoned that "I don’t want to do puzzles, traps etc in Diablo. I want good combat, great skills, interesting boss fights and a fun grind to power. S2 improved this in many ways. S3 feels like you tried to become not an ARPG and took the worst part of other games and made it featured content."

Fletcher offered a familiar response: "Thanks for the feedback. We are compiling everyone’s thoughts and I know this resonates with a lot we’ve been seeing. Will make sure the team is aware.

All of this leads me to believe that Season 3 will see some course-correct patches sooner rather than later, most likely alongside another Diablo 4 dev podcast in the near future. Blizzard is undoubtedly eager to hold onto the goodwill it won back in Season 2, and many of Season 3's problems seem to be of a kind that the game has resolved before (which does make you wonder how they've happened again, but I digress). Here's hoping this problematic tide recedes quicker than Season 1's.