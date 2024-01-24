Diablo 4 players rail against Season 3 as a "great step backwards" with "boring" traps and a "useless" companion

Diablo 4 Season of the Construct is out now, and Blizzard's players are criticizing it as a "great step backwards."

Season 3: Season of the Construct just hit Diablo 4 within the last 24 hours, and so far at least, player reaction to the update is overwhelmingly negative. Take the Reddit post below, for example, which accuses Blizzard of having doubled down on the "itemization" aspect of Diablo 4, and only having made this worse by adding in the Seneschal, the new robotic companion.

The post below, meanwhile, is coming from someone who apparently played Season 2 for over 200 hours. That's all well and good, but they've deemed Season 3 to be "painfully unfun," and the traps and vaults are set up in a way to punish players and impede their progress in frustrating ways. They've also assessed the Seneschal to be basically useless, such is its lack of impact in fights.

The comments on the post above are in near-unanimous agreement with the original judgment. "How many times does the player base have to say that we absolutely hate shitty obstacles that are only there to slow us down?" writes one commenter, while another writes that the traps are a bad imitation of Path of Exile's Sanctums.

Another post, featured below, also rails against the traps and the Seneschal companion, writing that the former is "boring" while the latter is "not interesting at all." What's more, there's apparently a new boss in Season 3, which the player below deems to be a "new version of Butcher but it's a boring reskin."

There's an overwhelming amount of negative reactions towards Diablo 4's Season 3, and we're only just removed from release. Blizzard, who has typically been on the ball with responding to community feedback, whether through tweets or livestreams, will likely respond to this feedback soon.

