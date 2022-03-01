Ariana DeBose to play Calypso in Spider-Man spin-off movie Kraven the Hunter

Ariana DeBose has joined the cast of Marvel's Kraven the Hunter, a new Spider-Man spin-off forthcoming from Sony Pictures.

Kraven the Hunter stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role, with The White Lotus star Fred Hechinger tapped to play Kraven's brother, Chameleon. The film follows the dangerous big-game hunter who is known in the comic book world as one of Spider-Man's most notorious adversaries. Kraven is the co-founder of the Sinister Six, a collective of supervillains that includes Doctor Octopus, Vulture, Sandman, Electro, and Mysterio, all of whom have prior appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Deadline, Debose is set to play supervillain Calypso, a potion-wielding voodoo priestess who is the occasional partner and lover of Kraven. The character has made multiple appearances in Spider-Man animated spinoffs and video game adaptations.

Her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story earned her a SAG Award for Best Supporting Actress as well as a nomination for both a BAFTA EE Rising Star award and an Academy Award in the same categories. DeBose played The Bullet that emerges from Aaron Burr's gun Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical Hamilton and earned a Tony nomination for her role as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Debose will start in Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming superspy thriller Argylle, alongside an all-star cast featuring Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson, and Dua Lipa.

Kraven the Hunter hits theaters on January 13, 2023. For more upcoming superhero flicks, check out our guide to everything coming up in Marvel Phase 4.