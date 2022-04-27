New Aquaman 2 and Shazam 2 footage unveils villains and jokes about Fast and Furious

Warner Bros. brought some DC big hitters to CinemaCon in Las Vegas as they teased footage from their slate of upcoming movies. Attendees were treated to a sizzle reel from Aquaman 2 and a new Shazam 2 trailer at the annual event.

Kicking off the celebration, Zachary Levi, and his co-stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Helen Mirren and Asher Angel were in attendance to tease Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Per Deadline, the trailer began with a cheeky reference to Wonder Woman, as Shazam is seen seemingly talking to the Amazonian superhero in a Parisian restaurant.

He warns her he can’t commit to anything serious before it zooms out and we find out it was actually Djimon Hounsou’s wizard all along. He warns him to beware that the "Daughters of Atlas" are coming for him as he urges him to fight for his family.

Pursue News also revealed the teaser features Shazam quipping a joke to Mirren’s villain Hespera about Fast and Furious. He tells Mirren, who played Magdalene Shaw in the franchise: "Lady, I’ve seen all the Fast and the Furious movies, it's all about one thing - family!" Nothing happens for a beat before all of the kids land behind Hespera in costume.

Speaking about the upcoming film, Levi told attendees: "We don’t want to veer from the magic we were able to find in the first movie, balancing action, comedy, drama and heart. That’s a massive part of what people connected to in the first movie."

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Jason Momoa also appeared at the Warner Bros event in a video message to tease Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. He shared a sizzle reel which hinted the movie will focus more on Black Manta’s villain origin story.

This revealed a new look at Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s mercenary, according to Screen Rant. He can be seen aboard a brand new ship as a dark power takes over him. The footage also briefly shows Momoa in his Aquaman shoot as he fights a huge creature. Momoa said of the sizzle reel: "The characters coming in are pretty intense. Nothing else I’ve ever been a part of that’s like this."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released on December 16, 2022 and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will come out on March 17, 2023. While you wait, check out our guide on how to watch DC movies in order.