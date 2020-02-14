Apple Watch deals see prices slashed in Presidents' Day sales

Apple Watch prices can be seriously high as they're comfortably the most popular brand of smartwatch in the US. Well, the world really. But recent times have seen prices tumble on the older models and the current Presidents' Day sales have seen some drop to their lowest prices yet.

Today's Apple Watch deals aren't just on the older models though - even the latest Apple Watch 5 is getting involved with a rare discount. The Apple Watch 3 price cut is the real star of the show however, dropping to a new low at just $189. And in all honesty, there's not exactly a world of difference between the last few Apple Watches' design and features, so there's a great opportunity to make a great saving and a smart one too.

The Apple Watch 5 of course, runs a little faster than the older models and has a larger display area and advanced heart-tracking features including ECG monitoring and fall-detection. That might not quite be enough for you to fork over the extra cash though.

As for the Apple Watch 4, a bigger display and smaller bezels aside, there's really not much difference over the 3 Series - Apple has actually discontinued the 4 and kept producing the Apple Watch 3 instead. Of the three deals we've included below, the Apple Watch 4 is arguably the one we'd skip to be honest. Save loads of cash with the Apple Watch 3 or get the feature-rich Apple Watch 5 with a rare, if modest discount.

Today's best Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch 3 | GPS | 38mm | $189 at Walmart

This Apple Watch still holds up very well today and continues to be a popular pick for smartwatch fans thanks to the price being significantly cheaper than the 4 and 5 models. Walmart has this model in space Gray or White. We've never seen the price drop this low either.

Apple Watch 5 | GPS | 40mm | $384 at Walmart

Ok, a $15 discount isn't exactly Black Friday levels of discount crazy, but it's rare to see any sort of reduction on the newest entry in the series - the Apple Watch 5. The older 3 and 4 models are a lot cheaper today though.View Deal

