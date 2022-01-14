Apex Legends PS5 version spotted on PSN database

A PS5 version of Apex Legends has been spotted in the wild.

Earlier today, the tweet below surfaced from @PlayStationSize on Twitter, an account that trawls the PlayStation Network database looking for new entries. According to the account, a native PS5 version of Apex Legends has just been added to the PSN database, indicating that Respawn's battle royale shooter may be getting an imminent upgrade.

Right now, Apex Legends only supports PS4/Xbox One versions, and runs both on PS5/Xbox Series X|S through backwards compatibility. Because of this, the shooter runs at a stable 60 frames per second on all console platforms, and doesn't offer any new-gen bonuses like adaptive triggers or haptic feedback for the PS5's DualSense controller, for example.

Apex Legends could take a similar path to Call of Duty: Warzone. Activision's battle royale game has always maintained a stable 60FPS across all platforms, but PS5 players were treated to a nice 120FPS boost last year in June, despite the fact that a new-gen version of the game isn't officially out yet, and Warzone is still running in backwards compatible mode on the PS5.

Nonetheless, this is great news for Apex Legends players on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles. While the new listing was only for the PS5 console, it's seems unlikely that Respawn would put out an upgrade for PS5 players, and ignore Xbox consoles entirely.

