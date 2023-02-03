Marvel brings Scott Lang’s fictional memoir to life with incredible Ant-Man tie-in

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Scott Lang is shilling his new memoir 'Look Out for the Little Guy.' Thanks to Marvel, that’s no longer a throwaway joke. You can now pre-order Ant-Man’s fictional book in the real world.

"In Look Out for the Little Guy, Scott Lang shares with the world a bracingly honest account of his struggles and triumphs, from serving time to being a divorced dad to becoming Ant-Man and joining The Avengers," the description for the release reads.

The book is 256 pages long, will be released on September 5, and is now available to pre-order from most bookstores. Paul Rudd has even filmed a brief clip for the release – though the audiobook tease, sadly, doesn’t seem to be real.

This book is 100% real. Pre-order your copy from @DisneyBooks and @hyperionavebook today: https://t.co/0Ho2Mzy49y See Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania, only in theaters February 17. pic.twitter.com/J5ToSs8BAlFebruary 2, 2023 See more

This follows on from the long running joke of Ant-Man’s media blitz in the MCU. Marvel Phase 4 featured nods to Ant-Man’s very own podcast Big Me, Little Me and the Avenger even had an apocryphal role in Rogers: The Musical as seen during the events of Hawkeye.

Scott Lang’s next chapter in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, however, is much more serious. He’ll be going up against Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror in the Quantum Realm.

"He’s a formidable foe – the understatement of the century," Rudd tells Total Film in the new issue, which is out now. "Scott’s never faced anybody like this. He’s Kang the Conqueror! Thanos is obviously the closest but, yeah, he doesn’t have any of the other [Avengers] gang with him. How do you go about stopping somebody like that? It’s not easy.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors, is set for release on February 17. To find out more about that and the rest of Marvel Phase 5, dive into our guide on upcoming Marvel movies and shows.