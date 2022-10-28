Ant-Man 3 adds The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper in mystery role

Holy forking shirtballs. William Jackson Harper – best known to many as The Good Place’s perma-anxious Chidi – is joining Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in an undisclosed role.

Variety (opens in new tab) broke the news, saying only that he would appear in the Ant-Man threequel, and that his role is a "closely guarded secret."

Naturally, given the secrecy behind the news, Marvel fans have taken to social media to discuss who Harper could be playing.

With the combo of everything being hush-hush and with the Quantum Realm leaning more into science side of the MCU, the leading frontrunner for Harper is Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards – something that the majority of social media is very much behind.

"William Jackson Harper as Reed Richards would be a great fit. The man clearly possesses that sort of energy. Would very much enjoy seeing it," one wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab). "That would be stellar casting," another added (opens in new tab).

Not long to wait until if the Reed Richards fan casting is – ahem – a bit of a stretch or the real deal. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Jonathan Majors, is set to hit cinemas on February 17, 2023.

The first trailer has showcased some family trouble for the Lang clan, with Scott’s daughter Cassie inadvertently dragging her family into the Quantum Realm. There, Ant-Man meets with a variant of Kang, who tasks the Avenger with helping him. This… might be The Bad Place?

