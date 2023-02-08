Ant-Man 4 discussions already happening, says Marvel producer

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hasn't even arrived yet, but already attention is turning to the future.

While no further Ant-Man film has been announced, Quantumania producer Stephen Broussard has indicated that conversations around a continuation are taking place at Marvel.

"We're already thinking about it," Broussard told ComicBook.com (opens in new tab). "It's like, every movie's its own battle and you bear the scars of making it and wanting to make it great. But hope springs eternal and you start to put yourself back together after the journey of making the movie. You're like, 'Yeah, what if we did X and what if we did Y?' Like the wheels start turning, you can't help yourself. I don't want to say anything about specifically what those are, but yeah, you can't help yourself. Those conversations, those whispers have already started to happen between myself and Peyton [Reed, director] and Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios President]."

So far, Thor is the only Marvel hero to have four solo films, with Thor, The Dark World, Ragnarok, and Love and Thunder.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania introduces Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror as Marvel's next big bad, following the introduction of variant He Who Remains in the Loki finale. It's clear that Kang has a huge future ahead of him, especially with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty coming up – and Kevin Feige only just managed to stop himself from spoiling more details on the Quantumania red carpet.

Ant-Man 3 arrives this February 17. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store for us.