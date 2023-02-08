Kevin Feige almost reveals a Kang spoiler on Ant-Man 3 red carpet

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finally introduces Kang the Conqueror properly to the MCU as Marvel's next big bad. Naturally, curiosity and anticipation is at an all time high – and Kevin Feige himself almost let slip a Kang-related spoiler at the film's premiere.

Jonathan Majors plays Kang in the MCU, but first debuted in the Loki finale as the variant He Who Remains. That character's death at the hands of Sylvie opened the multiversal floodgate to Kang.

"We were casting that role for both Loki, He Who Remains, and Quantumania," Feige explained (opens in new tab) in a red carpet interview. "And obviously he shot He Who Remains first, and then this. But you can see already, if viewers who saw him in Loki saw him in the trailer for Quantumania, he is such a versatile actor. He's getting a lot of great acclaim and in numerous movies coming out around this time, and we've already – I almost gave you a big spoiler. But we've got lots of things ahead for him in a great way."

While Majors' MCU future hasn't been confirmed yet, it's safe to assume that he'll be showing up in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, considering the title. That film is part of Marvel Phase 6, along with Avengers: Secret Wars and Fantastic Four.

"I'm so radical about my language around it because I say, He Who Remains is He Who Remains," Majors told Total Film of his dual roles. "I don't even call him Kang. He may or may not be a Kang variant. I leave my mind open to think that Kang the Conqueror may be a He Who Remains variant. It has to be that lucid for me, to keep it going. But, no, there's no similarities in the two roles. I did play Kang the Conqueror second… I didn't even look at the template for He Who Remains in regard to Kang. On purpose."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives this February 17.