Ant-Man 3 director says they discussed different endings for Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed reveals he discussed a "lot" of endings for the MCU movie during an interview on the Inside Total Film podcast. (opens in new tab)

Spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania follow.

"We talked about a lot of endings, as you do on these movies," Reed said when asked about whether a darker ending that saw Kang win and Ant-Man lose was considered. In the final cut, the entire Ant-Family escape from the Quantum Realm and Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror is presumed dead after being knocked into his ship's engine core.

"In a movie that’s sort of an ensemble piece, there’s always the discussion [of]: who makes it out alive? Who doesn’t? All these sorts of things. With this one being the third one, we came to the conclusion very early on that the family was going to live to see another day. Kang is another story."

Previously, Reed explained why Ant-Man was the best choice to face Kang in Quantumania.

"We got excited about the idea of if you introduce Kang, one of the great Marvel villains, into the movies – who is going to be the first Avenger to go up against him? We liked the idea that Scott and Hope were the most unlikely Avengers to go up against him," Reed said.

"On paper, it’s an incredibly lopsided encounter," the director continued. "There was dramatic tension in that from the get-go. I was like, 'Well, how can that possibly work? How’s that going to be a challenge in any regard? What is the story going to be?' We like that challenge and also the mystery of that."

For more from Peyton Reed on Quantumania, be sure to listen to the full (spoiler-free) interview on the Inside Total Film podcast, available on:

Audioboom (opens in new tab)

Apple Podcasts (opens in new tab)

Spotify (opens in new tab)

Castbox (opens in new tab)

Deezer (opens in new tab)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now showing in theaters worldwide. For more from the MCU, check out our rundown of upcoming Marvel movies and shows. Seen Quantumania ? Here are our spoilery guides to some of its biggest moments.