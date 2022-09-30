Another one of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet pre-order bonuses is a bit of a letdown

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are disappointed with another one of the pre-order bonuses for the upcoming game.

As spotted by the Twitter account @ Nintendeal (opens in new tab), the US store Best Buy is currently offering a lackluster pre-order bonus for those who purchase either Pokemon Scarlet, Pokemon Violet, or the double pack of both games ahead of its release.

Unlike some game pre-orders that may come with the likes of themed stickers, a steel book case, or maybe even a limited edition collectible, Nintendo has instead decided to forgo any of the fun collectibles fans actually want and instead just give US customers some (in-game) berries.

If you pre-order the game from Best Buy, you'll be able to claim the "in-game berry set" which includes a cheri berry, chesto berry, aspear berry, pecha berry, persim berry, and rawst berry in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Considering that there are several places you could pick the games up from and that they're unlikely to be unobtainable after release, you would think that Nintendo might make the pre-order incentive a bit more enticing.

US Fans are understandably a little bit disappointed with this pre-order bonus, especially since the UK retailer Game (opens in new tab) is currently offering a collectible figure of the Gen 9 starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly as a pre-order bonus. Customers in Singapore are also able to claim a free art book and steel book of the new Pokemon Game.

There's not long to go now before we can finally get our hands on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on November 18, 2022. If you're still not sure which version of the game to get, take a look at our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet version exclusives and differences explained guide.