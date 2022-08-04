The key differences between Pokemon Scarlet and Violet explained

You might be wondering what the difference between Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be when the pair release on November 18, 2022. Thanks to a recent gameplay showcase, we now have a clearer sense of how the two games will compare and contrast – including insight into version exclusive characters, Pokemon, Legendaries, and more.

If you've been following this long-running RPG series for a while now, you'll no doubt be familiar with the ways in which content is split between new generations of games. But if you're new to Pokemon, here's the lowdown: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be largely identical games, in terms of the way that they play, the setting, and story; however there are some key differences between the versions that might make you skew towards one release over the other.

The reason for this is to largely encourage cooperation between Trainers, with some Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet and others to Pokemon Violet – so trading is the only way you'll be able to complete the Paldea region Pokedex. This time around, there's also some version exclusive forms for the Gen 9 Legendary Pokemon, as well as character appearances and costumes. We'll detail the key differences between Pokemon Scarlet and Violet below.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet exclusive Pokemon

Following in a longstanding tradition of the series, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will feature version-exclusive Pokemon that can only be caught in one of the games. Splitting Pokemon up like this encourages Trainers to come together and trade amongst themselves, furthering the collaborative spirit at the heart of the series – especially for those who want to complete the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex. Developer Game Freak has only confirmed a handful so far, but they are as follows:

Pokemon Scarlet version exclusives

Koraidon

Stonjourner

Larvitar, Pupitar, and Tyranitar

Pokemon Violet version exclusives

Miraidon

Eiscue

Bagon, Shelgon, and Salamence

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendary differences

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendary Pokemon have been revealed, and they are set to have a more pronounced role than ever before. The Gen 9 Legendaries are going to facilitate traversal in the expansive region of Paldea, with Koraidon (Scarlet exclusive) and Miraidon (Violet exclusive) able to transform into different forms. These shifts will let you travel across land, air, and sea faster than ever before, which should make exploring the open world region effortless – gone are the days of slowly riding along routes on a pushbike. The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendary form differences are:

Pokemon Scarlet Legendary forms

Sprinting Build Koraidon

Swimming Build Koraidon

Gliding Build Koraidon

Pokemon Violet Legendary forms

Drive Mode Miraidon

Aquatic Mode Miraidon

Glide Mode Miraidon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet exclusive characters

We know that there will be Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet exclusive characters. This isn't entirely new for the series, with Pokemon Sword and Shield launching with version-exclusive Gym Leaders (and later, in the DLC, rivals). For the time being, we only know of two for the Gen 9 game: Professor Sada is Pokemon Scarlet exclusive, while Professor Turo will be on hand to impart wisdom in Pokemon Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet exclusive outfits

While these upcoming Switch games will feature full character customization, there will be Pokemon Scarlet and Violet version-exclusive starting outfits. Those of you who pick up Pokemon Scarlet will receive an outfit that contains an orange tie and shorts, along with black sneakers and white tube socks. Pokemon Violet players, on the other hand, will receive an outfit with matching purple tie and shorts, brown shoes, and black tube socks. It isn't yet clear whether the games will feature further unique costumes.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet exclusive Academies

We know that one of the main storylines in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet revolves around your attendance at a Pokemon Academy in the city of Mesagoza – which sits at the heart of the Paldea Region. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will feature version-specific Academies, with their own names, crest, and school colors.

In Pokemon Scarlet you will attend the Naranja Academy, complete with an orange and gold motif and a wheel crest.

In Pokemon Violet you will attend the Uva Academy, which has a purple and silver motif and a berry crest.

We won't have long to find out whether the Gen 9 games will make our ranking of the best Pokemon games.