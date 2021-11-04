How to get the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pro Decorating License and what it does

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pro Decorating App is one of many new additions to get to grips with when it comes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 2.0 content. But, if you're as obsessed with making your home interior look the best it can - which is especially important considering Animal Crossing: New Horizons resident visits can happen now - you'll want the Pro Decorating License. It might not be the biggest element of Update 2.0, but it is a welcome bonus. Read on for everything you need to know about the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pro Decorating License:

How to get the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pro Decorating License

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Pro Decorating License is available via the Nook Stop terminal in Residents Services for 2,500 Nook Miles - so it's a bit of an investment. After you've purchased it, you'll be informed that you now have additional interior design options to use in your home.

What does the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pro Decorating License let you do?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There a e two main functions available to those that have the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pro Decorating License - ceiling decorating and accent walls.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Add an accent wall to your home - An accent wall is an option to apply a wallpaper to a single wall in a room to add some contrast. Just enter build mode in your home by pressing down on the D-Pad, then select the wallpaper you want to use as your accent wall, then press X on it to apply or remove.

- An accent wall is an option to apply a wallpaper to a single wall in a room to add some contrast. Just enter build mode in your home by pressing down on the D-Pad, then select the wallpaper you want to use as your accent wall, then press X on it to apply or remove. Add furniture items to the ceiling - There are new furniture items like lights and other decorations that you can now hang from the ceiling of your home, if you have the Pro Decorating License. Just press + to cycle through floors, walls, and ceiling to add your items.

