Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager visits and invites

Our fuzzy friends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons will now invite us to their homes thanks to Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0. Yes, instead of having to pay a visit to a villager's home, we'll sometimes be directly invited by them to pop over and spend some time in their abodes, and they'll also pay us a visit at home too. As a feature that was in previous Animal Crossing games, it's great to see this make a comeback in the update and it will doubt deepen our bonds with our adorable neighbours. If you're wondering how you get invited over to your villagers' homes, we're put together a little explainer to tell you how Animal Crossing: New Horizons resident visits and invites work.

Animal Crossing: New Horizon villager visits

(Image credit: Nintendo)

When you're tucked up at home changing your outfits or watching TV, villagers will sometimes pop by to make a social call. You'll hear a little knock at the door before your neighbour says a greeting and asks if you're in. They'll then hang around your house for a while to spend some quality time with you. After some time, they will leave, but you have the choice to ask them to hang out with you longer and say your goodbyes. It's all very adorable.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons invites to your villagers' homes

Occasionally when you speak to a villager outside, they may ask if you're busy and whether or not you'd like to pop over and spend some time with them at home. If you accept, you'll then find yourself paying a social call to their house. It's a sweet little way to hang out, and it makes a change from always having to be the one who knocks on their door to pay a visit. It's also a lovely way of making it feel like villager wants to spend time with you.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips | Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo support explained | Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards and items | Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures guide | How to improve your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island rating | Upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons events | Animal Crossing: New Horizons turnips | KK Slider secret songs in Animal Crossing | Animal Crossing: New Horizons golden tools | Animal Crossing: New Horizons secrets