Animal Crossing: New Horizons ornaments - How to get them, use them, and make holiday decorations

Christmas is en route, which can only mean one thing... Animal Crossing: New Horizons ornaments are here! From December 15, the cedar trees on your island will be transformed into fairy light masterpieces, indicating that the time has come to start collecting ornaments in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Ornaments are a brand new crafting material for the season, and will allow you to build the equally new Festive DIY recipes that you'll start collecting from now too.

Here's everything you need to know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons ornaments, including how to find them, and collect all the recipes.

What are Animal Crossing: New Horizons ornaments?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ornaments are a brand new crafting item in-game, which will only appear between December 15 - 24. They come in three variants:

Red Ornaments

Blue Ornaments

Gold Ornaments

You'll be able to collect multiple per day, so make sure to start a good collection if you want to build everything the

Where to find Animal Crossing: New Horizons ornaments?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In order to find find Animal Crossing: New Horizons ornaments, you'll need to have plenty of cedar trees on your island (aka the pine trees). Some of these will be decorated with fairy lights, and these are the ones that will be your go-to for collecting ornaments.

Shake any of these Christmas light adorned trees and they'll drop ornaments rather than sticks or pine cones. You'll get several per tree, so make sure to give them a good shake.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Festive DIY Recipes

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You can use the Animal Crossing: New Horizons ornaments to create the full set of Festive DIY recipes, once you've collected them all. You'll find them in the usual spaces - inside bottles, floating by balloon, or as gifts from your villagers - so make sure you play regularly to collect them all before Animal Crossing: New Horizons Toy Day on December 24.

Here's the full list of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Festive DIY recipes: