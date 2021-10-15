Brewster is finally coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with cafe and amiibo support

Our own feathered friend Brewster is finally coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons , taking up residence in his cafe, The Roost, as a new wing of the Museum.

Following on from the tease Nintendo dropped at the September Direct, Brewster's role in island life has now been confirmed as part of the special Animal Crossing Direct. The beloved character will arrive as part of Update 2.0 on November 5.

The Roost will be a location within the Museum where you can go and take some time to enjoy a cup of Brewster's finest coffee for a mere 200 bells. The aesthetic is suitably classy yet cozy, with Brewster's words accompanied by gently piano music.

But, you won't be alone in enjoying Brewster's beverage-making skills, as villagers and other island residents - including the one and only Isabelle - can be found taking a break at The Roost too.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

What's more, players will be able to take advantage of the new amiibo Call Center. Using this phone, located within The Roost, you'll be able to invite characters via amiibo figures and cards to hang out in Brewster's presence with you. It may well be that those invited bring their own special guests with them too - it's quite the VIP spot.

Of course, if you're playing with friends, they can also join you in The Roost too for a round of drinks. There's even a cute reaction you'll do together after taking a sip, all while holding a coffee cup with Brewster's face on it.

Brewster will arrive with Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 on November 5 on Nintendo Switch.