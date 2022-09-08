A new Andor documentary offers the best look yet at the Star Wars show

Andor is celebrating Disney Plus Day with a behind the scenes documentary. Along with an interview with showrunner Tony Gilroy and star Diego Luna, there's also an extended clip from the show and a brand new trailer to feast your eyes upon.

The new clip shows a tense meeting between Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen and Luna's Cassian, in an extended version from a scene released previously. In the footage, Cassian explains how to steal from the Empire – walking in like you belong – and Luthen reveals he already knows a lot about Cassian, trying to recruit him as an ally. Then, disaster strikes when the duo are attacked, and heavy pieces of metal on chains drop from the ceiling in the chaos.

The documentary then finishes with a new trailer. In it, we see the people of the galaxy beginning to rise up against the brutal Empire, as well as Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma, Denise Gough's Imperial Dedra, Forest Whitaker's Saw Gerrera, and Fiona Shaw's Maarva.

"Andor is about how a revolutionary is born," Luna explains in the documentary. "And the beauty of this show is that it commits to a perspective and a point of view. You can tell that there is that integrity behind this character."

"You have this guy in Rogue [One] who's a very complicated warrior, fighter, leader, pilot," adds Gilroy. "And then that guy is going to be so committed and so passionate to the cause. I want to see what did it take to get there, and how far away could he be?"

Andor arrives on Disney Plus this September 21 in a triple season premiere, while Andor: A Disney Plus Day Special Look is streaming now. In the meantime, check out our roundup of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything coming soon from the galaxy far, far away.