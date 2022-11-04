Star Wars fans think Andor's villain is "scarier than Darth Vader"

Dedra Meero is making everyone sit up and take notice. The snarling ISB agent, played in terrifying fashion by Denise Gough, has got Andor viewers talking after her actions in the most recent episode – and Star Wars fans are even comparing her to a certain Sith Lord.

"Dedra Meero is the best Star Wars villain since the Darth Vader. And I love that it's not because of the Force, it's because she's very human," a viewer said (opens in new tab). It’s that very human side to evil that has led to a viral tweet doing the rounds (opens in new tab), saying Dedra – who tortured a member of the rebellion using the screams of dying children – is "scarier than Darth Vader."

Another added (opens in new tab) that Dedra is "much more terrifying than Darth Vader ever could’ve been. Vader was conflicted about killing children. Dedra gets off on torturing people with the sound of children dying."

One has declared Andor (opens in new tab) as "better than Mando good" – and that is, in part, down to Dedra. According to them, she’s the "best villain since Vader and... cold as ice."

For some, Dedra is even a blueprint on how Star Wars should use its villains in future stories in a galaxy far, far away. A viewer wrote (opens in new tab), "Disney please keep making characters like this. My eyes are glued to the screen every time Dedra is present. She is menacing, terrifying, relatable, and for some reason I want to see her succeed despite being the villain. This is how you should make characters moving forward."

Andor is currently airing every Wednesday on Disney Plus. For more on what else is coming to the franchise, check out our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.