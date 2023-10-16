Analogue Pocket creators just announced the N64 console of my dreams

Playing N64 games in 2023 can be a bit of a pain, but the brains behind the Analogue Pocket are cooking up what could be my dream console. Dubbed the Analogue 3D, the company’s next project plans to reimagine the Nintendo 64 as a modern FPGA device, complete with 100% cartridge compatibility and original controller ports. Better still, 8bitdo is working on a matching gamepad that’ll help make playing the classics feel a little more contemporary.

If you’re not familiar with Analogue, allow us to fill you in. Perhaps better known for the Analogue Pocket, one of the best gaming handheld options for Game Boy fans, the company has an arsenal of reimagined consoles under its belt. While there are plenty of ways to play retro games in 2023, each Analogue device uses FPGA (field-programmable gate array) tech, which replicates the innards of original consoles rather than using emulation. Simply put, FPGA helps projects like Analogue 3D perfectly mimic original hardware while offering neat modern day features.

In a press release, the console makers say the Analogue 3D will feature “4K resolution with Original Display Modes,” and it’ll even seemingly replicate the look of specific old CRT TV models. That may sound a little niche, but if you spent a ton of time glued to one idiot box in particular, you could turn your gaming TV or monitor into a tribute of sorts.

Circling back to the 4K part, while even the newest Nintendo consoles don’t support UHD resolutions, this is groundbreaking when it comes to the N64. If you’ve got an original console, you’ll already know how horrendous its old composite video output can look on a modern screen. With FPGA, we’ll instead be blessed with a high fidelity digital signal that’s lag free and retains color accuracy, which is all you could ask for when it comes to revisiting your old library.

Even if you’re not fussed about picking up an Analogue 3D, its accompanying 8bitdo controller may peak your interest. While the design of the reimagined N64 is under wraps for now, a teaser image provides an obscured glimpse at part of the gamepad. Admittedly, it looks a bit like the already available Retro Fighters Brawler64, but we suspect it’ll have additional tricks up its sleeve. The important part is you won’t have to wrestle with Nintendo's weird trident-shaped contraption to play some Goldeneye 64.

The Analogue 3D is scheduled to arrive in 2024, but we’ll need to wait a little longer for pricing information. It’s worth noting that the company’s devices usually cost a pretty penny, with the Analogue Pocket coming in at $249. That’s a considerable investment to say the least, but if you’re like me and have a pile of old cartridges begging to be played, it’s potentially worth buying over something like a Switch.

We'll be keeping a close eye on any and all Analogue 3D news, so make sure to check back in if you love all things Nintendo 64. While you wait, In the meantime, keep an eye out for our Super Pocket review, as the folks behind the Evercade EXP have come up with a dinky emulation device that costs less than a Switch game,

