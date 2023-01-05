Ana de Armas teases "difficult" stunt sequence with Keanu Reeves in John Wick spin-off Ballerina

Ana de Armas has revealed more details about her upcoming John Wick spin-off, Ballerina – and it sounds like there's a huge action scene involving Keanu Reeves to get excited about.

De Armas plays the lead role of Rooney in Ballerina, who is (what else) a ballet dancer on the hunt for revenge against those who killed her family. Reeves will reprise his role as John Wick in the film, while Norman Reedus will appear in a mystery role.

"We've been in Prague filming for four months," de Armas said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (opens in new tab). "We still have one more month to go. And I'm in pain. My body, my back, everything hurts. I'm complaining, I'm sore, I'm bruised. Bond was fifteen minutes, this is a whole movie, another level.

"But the other day, Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing these crazy stunts," she continued. "And I'm like, I can't complain anymore, I'm done. Because he is doing it!"

Ballerina takes place between John Wick 3 and the upcoming John Wick 4, which is due for release on March 24, 2023. Along with Reeves, Ballerina will also see the return of Angelica Huston as the Director, Ian McShane as Winston, and Lance Reddick as Charon.

This isn't the only John Wick spin-off on the way, either – a TV show about the Continental Hotel featuring a young Winston, simply titled The Continental, is also coming soon to Peacock.

While you wait for John Wick 4,